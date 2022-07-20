12 LA County high school seniors picked as 2022 Milken Scholars

Twelve college-bound high school seniors from Los Angeles County have been chosen as 2022 Milken Scholars, winning $10,000 scholarships plus a lifetime of career and educational mentoring and resources, it was announced Wednesday.

The program, a joint initiative of the Milken Institute and the Milken Family Foundation, was founded in 1989 by Michael Milken, the former financier, and his wife Lori “to honor exceptional young individuals who have demonstrated the potential to make a profound difference in the world.”

The program awards the scholarships “after a rigorous nomination, application and interview process.”

To date, more than 540 Milken Scholars have been selected from over 200 high schools in L.A. County, New York City and Washington, D.C.

The Milken Institute is a Santa Monica-based nonprofit and nonpartisan think tank “focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life,” according to its website.

Criteria for the awards include academic performance, community service, leadership and “their ability to persevere in the face of personal challenges.”

Past winners include Amanda Gorman, the former Los Angeles Youth Poet Laureate and the poet at President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration.

“Lori and I continue to be impressed, year after year, by the remarkable accomplishments and enthusiasm of all the Milken Scholars,” Michael Milken said in a statement. “These amazing young men and women represent the very best of America.”

Besides the $10,000 scholarships, winners get lifelong career-related counseling, assistance in securing internships, opportunities for community service and a fund to assist their post-graduate pursuits.

Later this month, the L.A. winners will attend a four-day summit in Los Angeles with other winners from Washington, D.C., and New York City.

The 2022 L.A. County winners, in alphabetical order and with biographical facts provided by the Milken Scholars program, are: