MACON, Ga. — The state released the Georgia Milestone scores on Friday morning, showing improvement in student performance but still below pre-pandemic levels. At the state level, 69.1% of students are reading above grade level, with 77% of students being at a developing learner or higher in American Literature. In Algebra 1, 68% of students are at developing learner or higher. In Biology and United States History, 70% of students reached that mark or higher.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO