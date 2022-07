MYAKKA CITY (WSNN) - A Sarasota man was taken to hospital after he was attacked by an alligator in Myakka City, Wednesday night. UPDATE: FWC tells SNN the victim was swimming in the water when the gator bit his arm. Trappers have removed two gators from the area. But they cannot confirm if the animals were related to the incident. The trapping efforts continue.

MYAKKA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO