WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 88 new COVID cases

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 88 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Wednesday. The county reported 71 new cases on Monday, the rest of the cases were reported in the month of July.

The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 32 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are five patients in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

The health care system capacity moved to yellow. Yellow status means:

Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to capacity for greater than two (2) days, or

Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to staffing for greater than two (2) consecutive days, or

Delaying non-urgent procedures and operations to provide additional inpatient capacity

Additionally, 48,672 COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

Boone County is reported to have a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). This comes after several weeks when the community level was considered high.

Here are the CDC's risk mitigation recommendations for the yellow (medium) level:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Wear a mask on public transportation.

You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.

If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link.

Cole County reports 14 new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in July

The county reported 14 new cases on Tuesday.

In the week prior to July 15, there were 68 COVID positive cases, 43 breakthrough cases and zero COVID deaths.

According to a release, 61% or 46,791 of Cole County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.