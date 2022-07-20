ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 88 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYXwq_0gmnGKi200
KMIZ

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 88 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Wednesday. The county reported 71 new cases on Monday, the rest of the cases were reported in the month of July.

The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 32 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are five patients in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

The health care system capacity moved to yellow. Yellow status means:

  • Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to capacity for greater than two (2) days, or
  • Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to staffing for greater than two (2) consecutive days, or
  • Delaying non-urgent procedures and operations to provide additional inpatient capacity

Additionally, 48,672 COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9E3u_0gmnGKi200
Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

Boone County is reported to have a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). This comes after several weeks when the community level was considered high.

Here are the CDC's risk mitigation recommendations for the yellow (medium) level:

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.
  • Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
  • Wear a mask on public transportation.
  • You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.
  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link.

Cole County reports 14 new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLMzQ_0gmnGKi200
Cole County Health Department cases by day in July

The county reported 14 new cases on Tuesday.

In the week prior to July 15, there were 68 COVID positive cases, 43 breakthrough cases and zero COVID deaths.

According to a release, 61% or 46,791 of Cole County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services to hold vaccine clinic

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia/ Boone County Public Health and Human Services will be holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia. The services will be free and walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed. Health Officials say,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Missouri Sheriffs say they will not give up CCW information to FBI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it. In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Boone County, MO
Government
Boone County, MO
Health
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
kwos.com

Court Marshal challenges Cole County’s Circuit Clerk

Mark Eichholz hopes he’s developed some empathy for the folks who end up in Cole County’s courtrooms. That’s why the longtime court marshal is running for Cole County Circuit Clerk …. Eichholz is taking on the incumbent clerk Dawnel Davison. They’re both running as Republicans in the...
COLE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Health System#Icu
FOX 2

Canine sniffs out narcotic and 67 lbs of marijuana in central Missouri

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Canine sniffs out a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle pulled over in Boone County, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers “stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70” at the 124-mile marker. Callaway County Sheriff’s Office canine Krieger alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Active Shooter Training is happening across Mid-Missouri

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Two active shooter training exercises took place Thursday in Mid-Missouri. Ashland Police Department held it's first phase of active shooter training Thursday at the Southern Boone Primary School. State and local law enforcement agencies in Sunrise Beach met with local fire protection agencies to conduct it's active shooter training on Thursday.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s I-70 and 63 interchange could get diverging diamond; feedback continues

Columbia-area residents packed the ARC facility on West Ash on Thursday to view detailed maps and exhibits of a proposed $140-million upgrade at heavily-traveled I-70 and Highway 63. That’s the busiest interchange in mid-Missouri. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project director Brandi Baldwin is pleased with the heavy turnout...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Columbia Missourian

DARKOW: Criminalizing homelessness

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
COLUMBIA, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Cuba Man Charged In Seizure Of Fentanyl, Oxycodone

A Cuba man has been charged after the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group seized 361 capsules of fentanyl and oxycodone pills. Gary Lederle, 44, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. A female was on...
CUBA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police Department to hold school safety training

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department will partner with Columbia Public Schools for a training exercise Wednesday afternoon. Police officers and the school district are scheduled to start active intruder/shooter training at John Warner Middle School at 1:45 p.m. The exercise is part of the regular and ongoing training...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy