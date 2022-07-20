Ivanka Trump remembers mom Ivana as ‘trailblazer’ at NYC funeral

Ivanka Trump delivered an emotional eulogy for her mother Ivana on Wednesday, remembering the late businesswoman and New York City icon as a “trailblazer” who believed there was “nothing she couldn’t do in heels.”

“Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to — she showed me,” Ivanka, 40, said in a moving speech during her mom’s funeral service at the St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side.

“She was a trailblazer [to] men and women alike,” the former first daughter continued.

Wearing a black dress and pearl necklace, Ivanka remembered how, “My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels.”

“She taught us how to spear fish and then cook what we caught,” the mom-of-three said.

“My mom expanded our minds,” she added.

Ivana, the former president’s first wife, died at the age of 73.

Ivanka recalled following her mother — the glamorous Czech-born businesswoman and ex-wife of former President Donald Trump — around Trump Plaza as she oversaw daily operations in the 1980s, and called her “pure fun” when she was off the job.

“Mom, I’ll always love you today and every day. You were and always will be the light of our lives,” Ivanka said, holding back tears.

At the private service, attended by roughly 100 mourners, Don Jr. called his mom “fearless and independent” for “escaping the iron curtain” of then-communist Czech Republic.

“[She] shattered so many norms,” he said.

Eric Trump, his wife Lara, and Ivana’s granddaughter, Kai, Don Jr.’s teenage daughter also gave heartfelt speeches, along with family friends Dorothy Curry and Dennis Basso.

Donald Trump, who did not speak, sat solemnly in the first row with wife Melania and their son Barron. He and Ivana divorced in the 1990s.

Ivana died last week at age 73 after a fall down the stairs at her Manhattan home.