ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

First Avenue cancels Dave Chappelle show: "We hear you and we are sorry"

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpuOJ_0gmnFpfQ00

Dave Chappelle's Minneapolis show quickly sells out 00:21

MINNEAPOLIS – Dave Chappelle's last-minute Wednesday night appearance at First Avenue in Minneapolis has been moved, at the last minute, to another venue.

The announcement was tweeted by First Avenue just hours before the comedian was set to take the stage. The show will now go on at the Varsity Theater in Dinkytown.

The change appears to be in reaction to Chappelle's transphobic material, featured in his recent Netflix specials. A protest was planned to take place outside the venue.

"To staff, artist, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry," reads the tweet from First Avenue. "We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand the First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls. The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission."

Chappelle was already scheduled to perform Thursday and Friday nights at the Varsity.

Comments / 171

ThePito
2d ago

I respect the lgbtq community. But if your that much of a flake, I can't respect you. Jokes are jokes period! He jokes about every race. If there were aliens from another planet he would be making jokes about them also. Take a chill pill and laugh a little.

Reply(26)
196
Chili Man
3d ago

His material is literally a story about an old friend who was transgender. yes, there are jokes at trans peoples expense, but none of it is mauliscious. the point of his story is acceptance.

Reply(3)
137
Pablo Ramos
2d ago

the rule of a comedian is that "No matter what you tell on stage, you are going to offend someone"...this club does not respect comedy and is all about money. I respect Chappelle and all his humor. I hope he wins the fight.

Reply(3)
85
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: July 23, 2022

Here are the links from the WCCO Saturday Morning show from July 23, 2022.Wayzata Community Church Rummage SaleLive at the HildeHopkins Food Truck FestivalAquatennial FireworksMN Aurora Championship Game - also streaming on WCCO.3M OpenTwin Cities Summer Jam
WAYZATA, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities native Jeff Sorenson draws a crowd at the 3M Open

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jeff Sorenson was the 2021 Minnesota PGA Player of the year. That earned him a spot in his first 3M Open. Though he missed the cut, after a long, grinding playing career, this week was big."It was a little bit of dream come true. Playing in your home state where you dedicated your life to golf," Sorenson said .Sorenson is a teaching pro at the Minikahda Club in Minneapolis. He's been named Minnesota's PGA Player of the year seven times."I wish I could do it more, because I feel like maybe after a little more experience I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans might be able to see the northern lights Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clear skies overnight will give Minnesotans the chance to see the northern lights.  Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that a minor geomagnetic storm Friday night is expected to turn into a moderate geomagnetic storm early Saturday morning. "This means the northern lights are possible as far as south of Minnesota," Meadows said.   The best way to see the atmospheric phenomenon is to get a good view of the northern sky, preferably in a place with little to no light pollution. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Majestii Newsom, 10, last seen July 21 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her foster home.Majestii Newson was last seen at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Her foster home is on the 1500 block of Queen Avenue North and she is familiar with the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North, police say.Majestii is four feet tall and approximately 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.Anyone who knows Majestii's location or sees her is encouraged to call 911 immediately.Individuals with information can also call 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips electronically by clicking here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
CBS Minnesota

Undefeated Aurora to play championship game in front of sold out home crowd

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Aurora will compete for the championship in the USL W League on Saturday in front of a sold out home crowd.They're the only undefeated team left in the league. They'll face South Georgia Tormenta FC, which won the South Central Division with a 7-1-4 record.The fan base has been building throughout their opening season, and tickets to the championship sold out in record time after the Aurora's semifinal victory over McLean Soccer. The game is slated for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. Some storms are expected in the evening hours, but the Aurora says they'll play through rain. In the event of lightning, the stadium will be evacuated and fans will be allowed re-entry."If for some reason there are any issues, there's a giant parking ramp across the plaza, and we'll ask fans to go there," said Andrea Yoch, Aurora president and co-founder. You can watch the game live on CBS News Minnesota.
CBS Minnesota

Mound community raising money to build Eli Hart Memorial Playground

MOUND, Minn. – A group of nearly 200 people are on a mission to raise $200,000 to build a playground in honor of Eli Hart at Surfside Park in Mound.In May, 6-year-old Hart was found in the trunk of his mother Julissa Thaler's car after being shot and killed. Thaler was later arrested and charged with the crime."It just made everyone sick to their stomach. It was just so sad. It hit me, every once in a while it'll still hit me," said Jen Houghton, an organizer of the 'Eli Hart Memorial Playground' fund.The group kickstarted their effort during Saturday's...
MOUND, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Avenue#Hear You#The Varsity Theater#Varsity
CBS Minnesota

What's changed, what's consistent amid a new wave of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS -- The novel coronavirus of 2019 is not yet old news, but it is evolving as patients and physicians endure the latest surge in this summer of 2022."I think the shortness of breath piece is less than what we saw early on," Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease physician at HealthParters, explained to WCCO. "The cough and fever piece looks very similar. It is a different disease in the sense that we are seeing a lot less severe illness now than we did early on in the pandemic."The HealthPartners system of hospitals and clinics is spread throughout the Metro,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 homes destroyed in south Minneapolis fire: 'We lost basically everything'

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three homes are considered a total loss after a vacant home in the Phillips neighborhood of south Minneapolis caught fire Wednesday morning. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire started in a vacant, boarded home on the 2800 block of 17th Avenue South around 4 a.m., then spread to both neighboring homes, fed by strong winds. Two people were evacuated from one of the neighboring homes, and the other was also vacant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Aurora FC battles 1-1 to tie at half in championship game

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Aurora lost in the USL W championship game Saturday night, dropping the match 2-1 to the South Georgia Tormenta.This was the first loss of the Aurora's inaugural season, going undefeated 11-0-1 and winning the Heartland Division.Jaida Nyby scored for Tormenta only eight minutes into the match. The Aurora's Addy Symonds responded 14 minutes later with a goal of her own. Symonds only needed two touches before lining up her shot.The two teams fought to a 1-1 tie at the end of the first 90 minutes of play. Minnesota Aurora goalkeeper Sarah Fuller made several critical stops...
EAGAN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Minnesota

3M Open Fund helps Masonic Children's Hospital boost their music therapy program

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 3M Open is about much more than golf, it's also about giving back.Just by buying a ticket to the tournament, you're contributing to the 3M Open Fund, which then donates thousands of dollars to Minnesota charities, including the music therapy program at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital.Wednesday morning, a former music patient, Lily Erlandson, performed for some of the tournament's celebrity golfers, including country star Jake Owen and former Vikings player Kyle Rudolph. She shared how music therapy helps kids, like her, cope with stress, anxiety and depression."I found out how to be happy again and live...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

More than 1,500 3M Open volunteers make the tournament possible

BLAINE, Minn. -- A PGA tournament would be impossible to conduct without the help of volunteers. Volunteers help marshal along the course, they track stats and scores, and help make the fan experience smooth and fun.One of those volunteers is Rahul Rajan of St. Paul. He spent Friday morning handing out free snacks and autograph books to kids who were watching the tournament players warm up on the practice green.This is Rajan's fourth year volunteering with the 3M Open after moving to Minnesota from India in 2016."Everyone is super friendly, and now I feel like a part of Minnesota," Rajan...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy