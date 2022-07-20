ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego's top weekend events for July 21-24: Del Mar horse racing, Comic-Con and more

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Staff
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCPBe_0gmnEnBP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgpSE_0gmnEnBP00
From the left, Gigi Xiang from Poway, Lindsey Rummings from Mira Mesa and Alesha Corine from Beaumont sport fancy hats on Opening Day at Del Mar Race Track on Friday, July 16, 2021 in Del Mar, CA. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.

This weekend's top events include Comic-Con, which is a massive, annual pop culture extravaganza held downtown at the San Diego Convention Center. Badges are required for attendance, and they are already sold out, but there's plenty to do outside the convention center all weekend long.

Check out this list:

Thursday

"Two Gentlemen Rock Verona"

Coronado Playhouse presents James Saba and Steve Gunderson's 1950s rock 'n' roll musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's comedy "Two Gentlemen of Verona," about two friends who fall in love with the same girl. Because the production is underwritten by the city of Coronado as a gift to the community, tickets are free but reservations are required. 7 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Aug. 7. Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way. (619) 435-4856 or visit coronadoplayhouse.org

La Valencia's Mediterranean Room relaunches with new chefs, look

In celebration of the La Jolla hotel's 95th anniversary, its dining room — formerly known as The Med — has undergone a complete remodel and introduced new menus by its recently hired executive chef Fabian Aceves and executive pastry chef Kari Cota. Aceves, formerly of the Resort at Pelican Hill and L'Auberge Del Mar, has introduced a menu that combines Mediterranean flavors with San Diego's bounty of seafood and produce and a nod to his own Mexican heritage. New dishes include shawarma-spiced octopus, clams and guanciale, Caesar fried Brussels sprouts, lamb sugo and roasted vadouvan carrots. Cota, formerly of the Lodge at Torrey Pines and Hotel Del Coronado, has introduced a dark chocolate gâteaux and toffee rum cake to the dessert menu. The remodel included new flooring, furniture and dinnerware inside the dining room and a renovation of the patio dining area and the debut of a new outdoor lounge that hosts weekly live music. La Valencia, 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. lavalencia.com/dining/mediterranean-room

"Something Rotten!"

Moonlight Stage Productions presents this musical comedy about two brothers in 1590s England who come up with an idea to write the first stage musical as a way of competing against the vain and ultra-successful William Shakespeare. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Through Aug. 6.Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $8 to $56. (760) 724-2110. moonlightstage.com

Friday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ok9Za_0gmnEnBP00
Hollywood Hills, left, with jockey Flavien Prat, edges out Sneaking Out, with jockey Drayden Van Dyke, to win the Fleet Treat Stakes race at the Del Mar racetrack on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Del Mar, California. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Del Mar racing

Horse racing moves to the San Diego County Fairgrounds in Del Mar for 31 days (ending Sept. 11). Friday is Opening Day at the track, featuring the famous Hat Contest (noon-3 p.m.), a showcase of gravity-defying millinery, and the return of race caller Trevor Denman. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with post time at 2 p.m. (4 p.m. most Fridays). Children 17 and younger free, but must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Guests must be at least 18 to wager. At this writing, most Opening Day tickets were sold out, but there's plenty of excitement happening on the other meet days. Special events include Daybreak at Del Mar (breakfast at the track on weekend mornings) and Taste of the Turf Club (Sunday brunch, $125), not to mention the many different stakes races. Closed Monday-Wednesday. Gates open two hours before post time. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. General admission $8; season pass $40. dmtc.com

Morton's hosts summer "Sips"

Fridayonly, Morton's the Steakhouse is hosting a "Sips of Summer" cocktail experience featuring four custom cocktails and a menu of light bites to accompany them. The tropical cocktails are the Ocean Siesta, Gold N'Banana, Coco Smash and A'uku Crush. They'll be paired with food items that include lobster mango fritters, kalua pork tostones, Hawaiian lamb chops pupu and shrimp and scallop spring rolls. 6 p.m.. $99 plus tax. 285 J St., San Diego. mortons.com/event/sips-of-summer

"The Box Show"

Point Loma Playhouse presents a return engagement of Dominique Salerno's one-woman show, where she plays 25 different characters all from inside an oversize black box. The show sold out every performance at the San Diego International Fringe Festival in June. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 4 p.m. Sunday. Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St., San Diego. $10 donation at the door, reservations required. Masks and proof of vaccine required. (619) 800-5497. pointlomaplayhouse.com

"Witnesses"

CCAE Theatricals presents the closing weekend of this world premiere musical conceived by Jordan Beck, with book by Robert L. Freedman, about five Jewish teen diarists who perished in the Holocaust. 7:30 p.m. Friday July 22. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday July 23. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $35-$75. (800) 988-4253. artcenter.org

Erika Torri Tribute Concert

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library celebrates the 80th birthday of its longtime director with a concert celebrating the music of French composers Debussy, Franck, Massenet and Leclair. 7:30 p.m. Friday. 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $45-$50. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

TGIF in Carlsbad

This summer concert series celebrates its 35th year in the community as it continues its musical wind-down of the week every Friday through Aug. 19 at the city's several parks. Performing Friday is High Tide Society, a tribute band re-creating soft-rock hits of the '70s and '80s. Pack a picnic (no food vendors this year), bring low-backed chairs (and bug spray!), but leave pets at home, please. Site opens at 4 p.m.; concert starts at 6 p.m. Poinsettia Community Park, 6600 Hidden Valley Road, Carlsbad. Free. bit.ly/3yzyK1I

Saturday

Greg Ito's "All You Can Carry" art performance

The Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego, invites the community to experience Ito's blooming sculpture performance at the top of hill at its Encinitas campus. Ito will go on a journey of regrowth as he traverses the land with all the water he can carry to the summit. The performance symbolizes the Japanese-American experience of the internment camps during World War II and the rebuilding afterwards, incorporating personal histories of his own grandparents. 6 p.m. Saturday. ICA San Diego North, 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Free. (760) 436-6611. icasandiego.org

Little Italy Film Festival

Enjoy Italian movies (with English subtitles) under the stars at Little Italy's Amici Park Amphitheater on Saturday nights through Sept. 3. This week's showing is "Ginger e Fred" (1986), starring Giulietta Masina and Marcello Mastroianni as an old-time dance duo who reunite for a TV special. Directed by Federico Fellini (Masina's husband). Bring a picnic, snacks and blanket. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; film starts at 8 p.m. West Date and State streets, San Diego. Donation $10. littleitalysd.com/events/little-italy-summer-film-festival

Sunday

Ranch 45 happenings

This Solana Beach restaurant and Brandt Beef butcher shop has introduced new dinner and brunch items and a summer-long Sunday barbecue special. New dishes on the brunch menu include chef's weekly eggs Benedict, baked French toast, the Naked Bowl with sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns and salsa, and $10 mimosas and micheladas. New dinner options include a Brandt New York strip, Kagoshima A5 Wagyu and Brandt dry-aged steak, as well as a fresh herb risotto and cedar-plank ocean trout. And from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, classic barbecue fare is served, including tri-tip, meaty back ribs, baked mac 'n' cheese, potato salad and coleslaw. 512 Via de la Valle, Suite 102, Solana Beach. ranch45.com

MCASD opens Carmen Argote exhibit

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego has opened a new exhibition by Los Angeles artist Carmen Argote celebrating the museum's recent major acquisition of her work. The Argote exhibit, in the MCASD's downtown space, is "Filtration System for a Process-based Practice." It features six interwoven series that draw inspiration from Lincoln Park in East Los Angeles through sculpture, drawing, voice recordings and other elements. Accompanying the Argote show there are two collection-based exhibitions. "The Reason for the Neutron Bomb" features work by Chris Burden and Byron Kim. "Figurative Vocabularies" features recent painting acquisitions. On view through Oct. 23. 1100 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. mcasd.org

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Den of Geek

San Diego’s Weird History Makes SDCC a Lot Spookier

San Diego Comic-Con is the domain of weirdos. What began in a hotel basement in 1970 as the one-day Golden State Comic-Minicon grew to become SDCC in 1973 and then Comic-Con International: San Diego (CCI) in 1995. It is the Super Bowl of pop culture fandom. It is a place where 130,000 ticketed attendees—not counting thousands more who will make a pilgrimage to the city during the con—will arrive once more after a three-year hiatus to let their geek flags fly. And over the course of five days, San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter is the worldwide capital of weirdos.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tigerdroppings.com

San Diego Restaurant/Bar recs

I’ll be spending a week down there in August. I am staying both near Little Italy and on Pacific Beach, but willing to Uber around if needed. At least one night will be spent having a fancy dinner, but I’m open to any and all suggestions. Brewery tips are welcome as well!
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
City
Solana Beach, CA
City
Poway, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
City
East Los Angeles, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
Del Mar, CA
Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
lamesacourier.com

San Pasqual Winery receives five medals at San Francisco competition

La Mesa’s San Pasqual Winery recently received five medals at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, including: gold for their 2021 Albariño (San Diego County), silver for their 2017 Cabernet Franc (San Diego County), silver for their 2021 Riesling (South Coast AVA), silver for their 2016 Malbec (San Diego County), and bronze for their 2016 Petite Sirah (Clarksburg).
LA MESA, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

The Perfect Order: Inland Tavern

In an innocuous-looking restaurant, a culinary romp around the world awaits. The catch: It isn’t located Downtown or Little Italy or North Park. It’s in the emerging north. With flavors from Latin America and Asia and a little Southern cooking, the dishes at Inland Tavern in San Marcos...
SAN MARCOS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#El Camino Real
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old man died, another injured after a crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego (San Diego County, CA)

34-year-old man died, another injured after a crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego (San Diego County, CA)Nationwide Report. A 34-year-old man lost his life and another was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident Friday in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road at about 7:15 p.m. on reports of a car crash [...]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
FOX 5 San Diego

Gallery: See the splashiest cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – At San Diego’s famed downtown Comic-Con, attendees come dressed to impress — and in some cases, to fend off a fleet of X-wing Rebel starfighters. In any case, organizers expect them to come out this week in the tens of thousands, descending upon the San Diego Convention Center for the first full celebration of Comic-Con since 2019. It is an annual ritual for the masses, a monument to all things pop culture and a boon for hoteliers and downtown businesses starved, like many places, in the fallout of pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
extratv

Mansions & Millionaires: A Look at Park Hyatt Aviara

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California!. The golf resort is a Southern California oasis with seven restaurants, so there are tons of options to choose from, like ceviche and steak. The hotel recently went through a $50-million renovation, too! You can...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

First-of-its-Kind Craft-Beverage Collective Opening ‘Today’ on the Hops Highway

A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy