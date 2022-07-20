Detroit Photographer Bre’Ann White to Present Exhibit Honoring Her Late Mother

For a city founded by a French trader, named after the French word for “strait,” and dubbed the Paris of the Midwest, there aren’t many French restaurants in Detroit — or the region, for that matter. Of course, there is Cuisine, Paul Grosz’s restaurant in New Center, its longevity just as impressive as the thoughtful and impeccable contemporary French-American menu. But for the most part, there is a void in French fare. It’s not for a lack of trying: In 2018, James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Young opened The Standard Bistro & Larder in Ann Arbor, and just a few years before that, David Gilbert launched Marais in Grosse Pointe. The Standard was Young’s longtime dream, while Marais was Gilbert’s vision of bringing a fine-dining restaurant on par with Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry or Grant Achatz’s Alinea to metro Detroit. Both are no longer open.

