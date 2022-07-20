ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Photographer Bre’Ann White to Present Exhibit Honoring Her Late Mother

By Rachael Thomas
hourdetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit-based photographer and creative director Bre’Ann White has curated a new exhibit that both explores the power of prayer, motherhood, and community and honors the bond between her and her late mother. Pray For Us will be on display at Norwest Gallery of Art, located at 19556 Grand...

michiganradio.org

New musical captures life in Detroit’s historic Black Bottom neighborhood

Prior to World War II and the beginning of the postwar era, Detroit was home to a thriving, predominantly Black community called the Black Bottom neighborhood. Along with nearby Paradise Valley, Black Bottom was known as a hub for commerce, music, and community - until it was torn down in the late 1940s and 1950s to make room for Lafayette Park and I-375.
Detroit News

Eminem's childhood home site acquired by Detroit Hives for bee sanctuary

Detroit — Detroit Hives is expanding its bees-ness with three new sanctuaries on the city's east side, one being the site of Eminem's childhood home. Timothy Paule Jackson and fiancé Nicole Lindsey, co-founders and directors of Detroit Hives, started a nonprofit with a mission to turn vacant lots in the city into urban bee farms in 2017.
hourdetroit.com

Restaurant Review: The Statler Offers French Flair with a Detroit Twist

For a city founded by a French trader, named after the French word for “strait,” and dubbed the Paris of the Midwest, there aren’t many French restaurants in Detroit — or the region, for that matter. Of course, there is Cuisine, Paul Grosz’s restaurant in New Center, its longevity just as impressive as the thoughtful and impeccable contemporary French-American menu. But for the most part, there is a void in French fare. It’s not for a lack of trying: In 2018, James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Young opened The Standard Bistro & Larder in Ann Arbor, and just a few years before that, David Gilbert launched Marais in Grosse Pointe. The Standard was Young’s longtime dream, while Marais was Gilbert’s vision of bringing a fine-dining restaurant on par with Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry or Grant Achatz’s Alinea to metro Detroit. Both are no longer open.
hourdetroit.com

Sweet Mitten Dreams Provides Personally Planned Parties

Diana Haddad of Clarkston wanted her daughter’s 16th birthday to be special. It was 2021, so COVID-wise, things were starting to improve a little. Still, she wanted to be responsible when it came to a celebration. Enter Sweet Mitten Dreams. The Rochester Hills-based event planning company started directly in...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Manly manicures and pedicures create glam for guys

Getting a mani-pedi is a treat, and it’s not just for women. There’s a place in Livonia offering the spa treatment and more -- just for the guys. Roderick Byrd and Joanne Byrd are the husband-wife duo behind the new salon called Just for Hym. Joanne came up with the vision for the salon for men, and Roderick helped her bring it to life.
99.1 WFMK

Inside An Abandoned Greek Orthodox Church: Detroit, Michigan

Get ready to take a look inside this once-deserted Greek Orthodox Church, located between Ohio Street and Oakman Boulevard in Detroit. According to Wasteland Explorer, when Greek immigrants began arriving in Detroit in the late 1880's, the need for places of worship saw many churches pop up. In 1892 Detroit had over 100 Greek immigrant residents which grew to 884 by 1910.
ClickOnDetroit.com

He is a four-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer and he’s performing in Detroit

Eric Benét is a household name. Hit songs like, “Spend My Life With You”, “Love Don’t Love Me”, and “Never Want To Live Without You”, can guarantee a sing-along. The R&B singer is back in Detroit and joined Tati on today’s episode of “Live In The D” to talk about his upcoming film projects and his performance in the D tonight.
hourdetroit.com

In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (July 18-22)

General Motor Co.’s headquarters will remain in downtown Detroit. “Our headquarters will always be in Detroit, in the RenCen,” CEO Mary Barra says. The company, which is considering a hybrid work model, takes up one and a half of the towers. Detroit officials announce $230 million plan to...
Cheddar News

HGTV’s 'Bargain Block' on Restoring Homes in Detroit

Hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas joined Cheddar News to talk about the focus their HGTV show "Bargain Block" has on restoring homes in the city of Detroit, the process behind finding the perfect places to fix up, and how they got started in the Motor City. "Detroit was popping up on social media a lot as this great place to do renovations, so I flew out. I took this red eye, 5 o'clock in the morning, landed, never had been to Michigan, and it was really great," Bynum said. “We found a couple of houses that we loved, and it just kinda took off from there.”
hourdetroit.com

Food & Wine Show

When: Friday, August 12 | 6-10 PM | Grand Riverview Ballroom, Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI. The VIP Preview Night of Hour Detroit’s Food and Wine Show presented by Visit Detroit is an evening of high style with breathtaking views of the Detroit River from inside the gorgeous Huntington Place Ballroom. Guests will enjoy premium wine pairings and bites from select Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit winning restaurants and preview select vendors exhibiting at the public show the remainder of the weekend.
metroparent.com

Go Cat Crazy at These Local Cat Cafes

What’s a better way to start your day than with a delicious, locally-brewed cup of coffee? A delicious, locally-brewed cup of coffee with some adorable cats and kittens on the side. The cat café trend (catfes, if you will) took off back in 2014 and have been helping stray...
thesuntimesnews.com

Places to Find Great Sweet Corn

Aw, shucks! It’s sweet corn season! (which leads into cider mill preseason, which leads into autumn) We like corn and have enjoyed it for a long time. Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.
