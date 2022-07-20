Former NFL QB Randall Cunningham resigns as Raiders' team chaplain

Cunningham took to Facebook to confirm he is stepping down as team chaplain of the Raiders. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some were surprised to learn in the summer of 2020 that former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham had become a minister following his playing days and was serving as the head of Remnant Ministries located in Las Vegas when then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden invited him to become the club's chaplain, a gig Cunningham accepted.

Gruden, of course, resigned from his post in disgrace last fall amid a controversy related to emails he reportedly sent from 2010 through 2018. The Raiders ultimately hired Josh McDaniels as Gruden's full-time replacement this past winter, and Cunningham is now distancing himself from the organization.

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Cunningham took to Facebook to confirm he is stepping down as team chaplain of the Raiders.

"After 2 years of serving as the LV Raiders Chaplain and much prayer, I have decided to resign," Cunningham explained in his brief message. "I thank Jon Gruden for the opportunity to be involved. It’s just time to move on."

While Cunningham never spent time with the Raiders during his NFL career, he played his college football at UNLV. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was unknown who will replace Cunningham as Raiders' team chaplain.