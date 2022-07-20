ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okoboji, IA

Okoboji Mayor Issues Proclamation Recognizing City’s Centennial

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkoboji, IA (KICD)– The City of Okoboji will be hitting...

City of Spencer To Conduct Study Floodplain Study in Green Instustrial Park

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its okay this week to conduct a floodplain study at the Green Industrial Park. Planning Director Alek Schulz says the current flood plain maps encompass at least parts of the Green Industrial area on the east side of town but the new maps that are set to be released in November will make it even less friendly which is why an additional study is going to be done to hopefully reduce some of the affected area.
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Milford Readies for Pioneer Days

Milford, IA (KICD) — Milford Pioneer Days covers three days and kicks off Friday. Milford Commercial Club Member Susan Reiser says Saturday is a huge day. Sunday’s activities include both pancake and omelet breakfasts, a tractor ride, and bingo.
MILFORD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Survey shows more bullying in N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—Several types of bullying behaviors are on the rise in N’West Iowa, according to data in the most recent Iowa Youth Survey Report. The findings from the survey, which was conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Behavioral Health Sept. 28-Nov. 19, were released in May.
IOWA STATE
Okoboji, IA
Okoboji, IA
Ashton cabins, Sibley pond on Osceola docket

SIBLEY—Proposed building projects along the Highway 60 expressway again received attention from the Osceola County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday, July 12 in Sibley. Ashton mayor Patrick DeVries returned to the board room to give an update on the proposal he received from a county resident to...
SIBLEY, IA
Electric Scooters One Step Reading Away From Being Fully Approved in Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The reality of having electric scooters in Spencer is getting closer with only one hurdle left to clear. The ordinance accepting the regulations and contract with Bird Scooters passed the second of three readings Monday night but not before Councilman Brian Balk reported some positive thoughts on the devices.
SPENCER, IA
Enticement of Minor Charge for Spirit Lake Man

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — 47 year old Chris Ingraham of Spirit Lake has been officially charged with Enticing a Minor Under 16 last week, according to court records. According to the criminal complaint filed at the beginning of the month, Ingraham allegedly attempted to solicit the minor for sex in February of 2020. Ingraham appeared in court to set a date for his arraignment which will be August 8th.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Newest Iowa Monitor Shows Worsening Drought Conditions

Portions of Cherokee, Plymouth, and Woodbury counties are still in Extreme Drought, according to the most recent Iowa Drought Monitor released on Thursday. Much of Buena Vista County is in Severe Drought, and portions of surrounding counties are all at least Abnormally Dry, and parts of all of them have both Severe and Moderate Drought.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says

The construction of a northwest Iowa facility that captures methane from cow manure was started without permission from state regulators, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gevo, based in Colorado, has three manure digesters in Lyon and Sioux Counties. They catch gas from the manure of dairy farms and process it into renewable […] The post Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Camera Catches Glimpse Of Big Cat Near Big Spirit, DNR Says Probably A Bobcat

Spirit Lake, Iowa — Some people who live and vacation near Spirit Lake are a little concerned after a low-resolution video seemed to show some sort of big cat near the lake. This past week, a video was posted to a lakes area Facebook group. The video seemed to show a big breed of cat, which most people seemed to think was a mountain lion, near East Bay of Big Spirit Lake.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Orange City Boy Taken To Hospital After Car vs Bike Accident

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City boy was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck his bike in Orange City on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 1:10 p.m., 65-year-old Barbara Van Beek of Orange City was driving a 2013 Chevy Equinox westbound on Eighth Street Southeast, in Orange City. They tell us that Michael Huizenga of Orange City was crossing the street on his bicycle, where there was no crosswalk.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Hartley man jailed for pot, pipe, grinder

PRIMGHAR—A 21-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in...
HARTLEY, IA
Tense Moments When Roller Mill Bearing Goes Out In Boyden

Boyden, Iowa– There were a few tense moments on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 3:00 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Farmers Coop grinding mill tower in Boyden. The chief...
BOYDEN, IA

