ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Some Douglas County communities under stage 1 drought restrictions

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gETLP_0gmnDcVd00

Drought restrictions begin for certain areas of Douglas County on Wednesday. The Centennial Water Board of Directors approved moving to Stage 1 restrictions at a meeting on July 6.

Communities impacted include Highlands Ranch, Solstice and Northern Douglas County Water & Sanitation District. Centennial Water says communities need to reduce water use by 15-20%.

Those communities can only water two days a week after 6 p.m. and before 10 a.m.

The board will meet on July 27 to discuss the possibility of implementing special drought rates. If approved, those would not start until Aug. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
cpr.org

What to know about the new outdoor water use restrictions in Northern Douglas County

Residents in parts of Northern Douglas County will have to cut down on outdoor water use through the summer. The Centennial Water and Sanitation District has issued Stage 1 water restrictions for the first time in 20 years. The restrictions limit which days people can water outside, and the district says it will increase monitoring and enforcement of rules that were already in effect to ban watering during the hottest part of the day.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Becomes Northern Colorado’s First Level I Trauma Center

Patients and Community Now have Access to the Highest Quality and Most Advanced Trauma Care North of Denver. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has designated UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) as a Level I Trauma Center, making it the first and only hospital in northern Colorado with the highest classification for adult trauma care.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, CO
City
Highlands Ranch, CO
City
Centennial, CO
Centennial, CO
Government
Douglas County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Point In Time count shows uptick in homelessness in Colorado

Johnny Adame struggled up the street towing everything he owned on a cart. He is one of many thousands of people homeless and considered unsheltered. "If I had a chance to be in my own place I would," he explained. It has not been possible for a very long time. He has been homeless, he says, since 2008."Rent's really high," he explained. "It's hard out here man, being out on the streets."A count by the Metro Denver Housing Initiative called the Point in Time count found 6,888 people and included those staying in shelters and outdoors on Jan. 24...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Colorado Driver Survey Produces Surprising and Disturbing Results

Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why. CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Board
denvergazette.com

Arapahoe clerk fails the leadership test | Jimmy Sengenberger

On March 13, 2019, the hyped Bomb Cyclone collided with Colorado. The Denver-Metro area was overcome by deep snow and subsumed in frigid cold — the kind that almost feels like a distant memory amid our current summer heat wave. We all huddled inside as much as we could, eager to keep warm.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver judge violated law in rescinding jury trial after mother was late

A Denver juvenile court judge violated a mother's right to a jury trial in her child welfare case by dismissing jurors after she was 10 minutes late without finding out why, the Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday. Although child welfare proceedings, formally known as dependency and neglect cases, are...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
David Heitz

Aurora restaurants may be eligible for relief funds

(Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will vote Monday whether to give restaurants and drinking establishments in the city $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief. Two members of the Aurora City Council, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg, own restaurants in the area.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Hot again Saturday with widespread afternoon storms expected

It'll be another hot day around Colorado with 70s and 80s in the mountains and 90s to low 100s on the eastern plains and western slope. Denver should top off somewhere in the mid to upper 90s. If you want cooler temps you'll either have to take a trip above the tree line or wait until next week when a pattern change will bring some relief from the heat.Moisture will increase across Colorado this weekend as we see a shift evolve in the overall weather pattern. This change will lead to a good chance for showers and thunderstorms around the state this afternoon.Starting on Sunday some cooler temperatures will be on the horizon along with another good chance for scattered showers and storms. We'll have to pay close attention to area burn scars for the potential to see flash flooding over the next several days.Looking at the week ahead it appears that after several days with temperatures well above normal, we'll spend several days with thermometers closer to, and even below normal, from the mountains to the plains. We'll see widespread afternoon and evening storms each day.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
Margaret Jackson

Cortland buys Colorado Springs apartment complex

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) Atlanta-based Cortland acquired The Ridge at Rockrimmon, a 126-unit apartment complex in Colorado Springs. Built in 1997, The Ridge at Rockrimmon offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 5965 Nora Point on the west side of Interstate 25. In the last 20 years, only three multifamily properties have been built in the submarket, which consists primarily of single-family homes and protected open space.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

EDITORIAL: As warned, Aurora’s homeless camping ban isn’t deterring campers

If you haven’t noticed fewer homeless people camping along Aurora streets, in vacant lots and across the region’s vast open spaces, it’s because the city’s new much-ballyhooed ban on homeless camping is only moving people around and not into shelters or out of the city, according to homeless outreach workers.
KXRM

Colorado Treasurer wants to return $65 million to Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young says the state is looking to return over $65 million in unclaimed property to residents of Colorado Springs. Unclaimed property is tangible or intangible property that has had no activity for a specific period of time. These can be gift certificates, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks. Unclaimed property also includes abandoned financial assets such as stocks and dividends, mutual funds, checking and savings accounts, securities, life insurance payouts, as well as the contents of safe deposit boxes for which the rent has expired for at least five years. This does not include real estate or vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
50K+
Followers
26K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy