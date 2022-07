Doubling down on an unpopular decision is a bold tempting of fate. But Decatur School Board President Dan Oakes went all-in this week. The subject is the increasingly insane story of secret decisions, bargaining with governments, bad faith communications and ignoring a constituency that is making its displeasure more than apparent. Assuming the district gets final approval from the Illinois State Board of Education to use federal COVID funds for the project, the board is going ahead with a land purchase and building a new school.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO