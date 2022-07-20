ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

Navasota police investigating double shooting

By Rusty Surette
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in a residential area. Around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of...

