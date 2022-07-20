School Employees Busted In $2 Million Laptop Embezzlement Scheme: Fairfax PD

Stolen Computer Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two Fairfax County school employees and a third man were arrested on accusations they planned on stealing 35,000 school laptops totaling $2 million, officials said.

Franque Minor II, 35, and Mario Jones, Jr., 21, were employees for the school system and worked at a warehouse, which they were using as a hub to auction off the computers illegally, Fairfax County Police said.

After their arrest on Thursday, July 14, police found Fadi Attyeh, 36, outside of the Industrial Road warehouse in a truck labeled Attyah Computer Recycling. Inside of it they found the laptops, police said.

Atyeh was charged with receiving stolen property and larceny with the intent to distribute, and the two other suspects were charged with embezzlement and larceny with the intent to distribute, officials said. Jones and Minor were charged with embezzlement and larceny with the intent to distribute.

The scene had been ongoing since November 2020, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call 703-256-8035.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.