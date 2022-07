RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Two Nashville men indicted in February of 2020 as part of a deadly heroin and fentanyl distribution network are headed to a federal prison to serve lengthy prison sentences, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Their case evidently had ties to Rutherford County and local law enforcement agencies had a hand in ensuring the two met justice, along with a third man who is from LaVergne.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO