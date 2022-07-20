Nashville-bound plane makes emergency landing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

There were reportedly 56 passengers on the plane, 10 of whom were evaluated. Seven passengers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

