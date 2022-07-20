ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Nashville-bound plane makes emergency landing in Birmingham

By AJ Holliday
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qK8j_0gmnB4qi00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham.

‘It never ends well’: Carole Baskin discusses death of lioness at Birmingham Zoo

According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

There were reportedly 56 passengers on the plane, 10 of whom were evaluated. Seven passengers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

2 girls killed when storm knocks tree into Birmingham house identified

Two little girls have been identified as the children killed when a tree fell onto their west Birmingham home during Thursday’s severe storms. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the children as Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journi Jones, who would have celebrated her 2nd birthday next week.
wvtm13.com

Crews battle house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A fire damaged a Birmingham home on Friday, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services. First responders arrived to the house on 17th Street S. early Friday night. Officials said the fire started in the garage and resulted in a total loss of that room. The...
AL.com

Help sought for family of infant killed, grandmother injured by falling tree in Birmingham

Friends of a family who lost an infant girl and their home to a powerful storm in Birmingham are asking for help for that family. Ja’Laia Ford, 3 months old, was killed when the massive tree fell onto the home Thursday in the 600 block of 10th Avenue West in the College Hills community. Ja’Laia’s grandmother, LaToya Glass, was injured and remains hospitalized.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wfxb.com

Eight People Hospitalized After Unexpected Turbulence During Flight

Eight people were hospitalized with minor injuries after unexpected turbulence on a flight. The plane, an Embraer 170 operated by American regional carrier Envoy Air was on it’s way from Tampa to Nashville but was diverted to Birmingham, Alabama where it landed safely. Six passengers and two crew members suffered minor injuries during the turbulence. There were a total of 56 passengers on board including 10 who were evaluated for injuries. The FAA is still investigating.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox5ny.com

8 people injured in 'severe' turbulence on American flight

NEW YORK - Six passengers and two flight attendants had to be taken to a hospital after their plane hit extreme turbulence. The pilots declared an emergency and diverted to the nearest airport. It happened on American Eagle flight 3609 from Tampa to Nashville on Wednesday afternoon. American Airlines, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Baskin
wvtm13.com

Large tree falls on Birmingham home, killing 2 infants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two infants were killed when a large tree fell onto a Birmingham home Thursday afternoon, according to fire official. Learn more in the video above. The tree fell on a house on 10th Avenue West and trapped three children, including a 3-month-old, a 11-month-old and an 11-year-old, as well as two women.
wbrc.com

Lightning rips through a Pinson home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of lightning strikes occurred all across central Alabama during storms on July 21, and while most just lit up the stormy sky, one ripped a part a family home in Pinson. The Davies family say that they have heard from damage accessors, and several firefighters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham Zoo#Emergency Landing#Birmingham Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Investigations underway after fatal shooting at Antioch gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a fatal shooting Friday night at a Thorton's gas station in Antioch on Eagle View Boulevard at Bell Road. Metro Police responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, the discovered that 23-year-old Kentrial Williams had been shot. Nashville Fire Department transported Williams to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Williams died shortly after arriving.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One man dead following exchange of gunfire at Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed the death of a man at a Mapco gas station Friday evening. Metro Police said 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks was involved in an exchange of gunfire at the Gallatin Pike South Mapco before he was driven to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Affidavit: Woman wreaks havoc with cane at grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, July 20, officers responded to a Publix at 1010 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a woman who was allegedly wreaking havoc. According to the affidavit, 29-year-old Samantha Ahnefeld was chasing people with canes, throwing rocks at people and vandalizing cars. When officers...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSMV

Rutherford County officials locate missing juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office located a missing juvenile Saturday. Authorities are looking for missing juvenile Kyle Smith, who left his Rhodes Lane home Friday night and had reportedly not returned home. At 1:36 p.m., officials confirmed that Kyle had been located.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy