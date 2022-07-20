New K-9 officer to join the Meridian Police Department

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Marion Police Department partnered with MUNA Federal Credit Union to help give a family a head start on school supplies this year. The family of Brandarius Boler received a check of $500 for school items and uniforms, in honor of their son and brother who was killed earlier this year during a shooting at an Exxon gas station. News 11 talked with Brandarius’ sister about this difficult time.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon near Heidelberg killed three people and injured two more. Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore, Troop H public relations officer, said the accident involving an 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle happened near the 112-mile marker. “We got a call...
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:58 AM on July 19,...
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call of a man, on Highway 184 at a convenience store on Thursday morning, who claimed to have been shot at. The man then reportedly ran across the highway toward Eastview Baptist Church before disappearing...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A vacant commercial building caught fire at around 11 p.m. Thursday on North Hills Street in Meridian. The fire happened right next to Dollar General, where firefighters arrived to flames shooting out of the building. Crews were able to quickly get it contained and extinguish the...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 5-year-old. According to HPD, Marty Leach, 30, of Union, was arrested and charged with one count of DUI - causing death, in connection to a five-car collision that occurred Wednesday in the Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98 near Cross Creek Parkway just after 9 p.m.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is facing challenges such as the death of an officer, shortage of police officers, and its main problem, which is the increase in crime. One local mother shared her thoughts about what the MPD should do. WTOK News 11 sat down with...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating a shooting that happened near the corner of 18th Street and 25th Avenue about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. The man was shot in the stomach and rushed to a local hospital. A witness told News 11 that they were speaking to the man...
SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - Five people have died following an early morning wreck on a Smith County highway. Just after 5 a.m. Friday, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on 110 Van Highway at County Road 48 north of Tyler. The scene was cleared by...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Blood Services partnered with the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services in Meridian to host a blood drive and promote the foster child program. possibly foster a child. Across the nation, there is a shortage of blood, and Mississippi Blood Services encourages people who can...
A Mississippi man has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that at approximately 4:44 a.m. Wednesday, troopers received a call to Highway 16 near Wiggins Road in Madison County. When they arrived, they found that the crash involved a pedestrian. Javaris D. Mack,...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Vendors from all around the area gather every year at the Neshoba County fair. The fair gives some of the small businesses around Mississippi a chance to show off their very own goods. There was a little something for everyone and we talked with one local vendor Cindy Pitts, who has been coming to the Neshoba County fair for over 30 years about what this meant to her now that she is a vendor.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers, M & M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to the collision on U.S. Highway 84 East near Auto World around 6 p.m. Upon arrival,...
5:02 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received multiple calls reporting a person walking in and out of traffic near HWY 25 and Red Dog Road. The individual was found on Red Dog Road. 6:17 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - A former north Alabama inmate who escaped custody for over ten days in April and May was indicted on firearm charges in Indiana Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a release that a federal grand jury returned an indictment July 21 charging Casey White with felon in possession of a firearm and fugitive in possession of a firearm.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Preserve Senior Living held an open house Thursday to give visitors a sneak peak of the facility. Residents will have 24 hour access to medical staff, security, a restaurant, and even a movie theatre. The living facility will also offer memory care for seniors suffering...
12:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fortune Lane near Walnut Grove regarding a break-in that occurred there. 2:26 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was stolen from a residence on Harmony Community Road. The owner stated that while giving someone a ride, they stopped at their residence to get something. The owner said that when they came back outside, the vehicle was gone. It has been located.
