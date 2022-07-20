ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monee, IL

Experimental airplane ‘Breezy’ the star of the nation's biggest air show

fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's an airplane ride like no other and now the...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Friday kicks off toasty weekend in the Windy City

CHICAGO - It will be hot today with mostly to partly sunny skies. Should be right around 90 degrees for the high. Late tonight storms may fire and cross the area. Tomorrow will be a scorcher with low to mid 90s and higher humidity. Partly to mostly sunny skies. Late...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monee, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
City
Monee, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tornados possible in Chicago area Saturday evening after morning tornado touchdown in Naperville

CHICAGO - There could be more tornadoes across the Chicago area on Saturday night, after a tornado touched down in Naperville on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said that thunderstorms will track across Northern Illinois Saturday evening that "has the potential to deliver all severe hazards to the region, including damaging straight line winds and a few brief tornadoes."
NAPERVILLE, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

Have a Sleepover with Mother Nature: Best Glamping Spots Close-Ish to Chicago

Pack your bags for a glamping trip where connecting as a family is a breeze. Yep, “glamorous camping” is really a thing—and it’s so, so fun. Lock arms with Mother Nature while you camp in style with special touches like cozy beds, stocked kitchens and even air conditioning. From sleeping in a real treehouse to glammin’ it up it in a cabin in the woods, you won’t have to twist anyone’s arm to get them out in the fresh air.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Show#Experimental Aircraft#Star#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during fight at party in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting in Logan Square Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue. At about 1:10 a.m., a 34-year-old man was attending a party when a physical altercation took place and an unknown offender produced a handgun, and shot the victim.
CHICAGO, IL
thevintagenews.com

Cabrini-Green: How Racism Turned a Promising Neighborhood into a Nightmare

Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy