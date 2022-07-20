ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Salvation Army to take over local Supportive Services for Veteran Families

By Hannah Hageman
lite987whop.com
 3 days ago

The Salvation Army in Hopkinsville has announced that they will take over administration of the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program in Hopkinsville and other areas of western Kentucky. According to a...

lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Bethlehem Baptist Church rebuilding with the help of volunteers

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Bethlehem Baptist tore down its historic sanctuary in early 2022. Now half a year later, the new sanctuary is looking less like a plot of foundation and more like a place they can call home. It’s something that Pastor TJ Milam says is a long time coming.
BREMEN, KY
lite987whop.com

Christian County back to yellow on COVID spread map

Christian County is again yellow on the COVID community spread map, while much of western Kentucky remains red. Todd County is also yellow, while Trigg and every other county except Calloway are red. Overall, Governor Andy Beshear says the number of red counties is on the rise. The positivity rate...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Lot Next Door program going strong, cleaning up lots in Hopkinsville

The Lot Next Door program is going strong in Hopkinsville and officials are looking to get even more people and properties involved. Tyechia Walton is the Lot Next Door Coordinator and says there are roughly 80 lots in the program that is focused on getting vacant lots that are in disrepair under new ownership and taken care of in a way that benefits the city.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Hopkinsville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
whvoradio.com

Authorities Ask For Help In Missing Person Investigation

Police are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville in May. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Lindsey Hammer was last seen at the Salvation Army in May and is known to frequent Coffee Connection and the Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library. She reportedly has...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Photos – 2022 Trigg County Farm Tour

The Trigg County Farm Tour Friday, July 22, featured stops at the Humphries Farm, the Joe and Pat Rogers Farm, and the farm of Dwight and Sharon Wolfe. Tour participants learned about beef cattle, dark tobacco, row crops, strawberries, and tomatoes at the Humphries Farm. During the stop at Joe and Pat Rogers Farm tour participants learned about Joe and Pat’s passion for their farm, how they grew the farm from a dream to what it is today, and what they enjoy about the agriculture life. The final tour stop featured a visit with Dwight and Sharon Wolfe who spent their careers working in agribusiness. Both talked their passion for the people of agriculture, the row crop operation that is now managed by Isom Brothers, and Dwight even shared the story the pond in front of their house.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Beshear Brings Marion Water Crisis Into Focus

Crittenden County received a critical 1.75 inches of rain this past week — enough to spill successfully into Old City Lake and lift Marion’s water reserves. But the fight continues for the failed infrastructure. During Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Gov. Andy Beshear stated more than 73,000 gallons of water have now been handed out by the Kentucky National Guard, and six full truckloads were purchased by Kentucky Emergency Management and delivered Wednesday.
MARION, KY
whopam.com

SRO’s hired for Todd County elementary schools

There will be a school resource officer in each Todd County public school in the upcoming school year as the positions have been funded and the officers have been hired. Sheriff Tracy White told fiscal court Friday morning that former Todd County deputy and Montgomery County resource officer Kenrick Harris will return and they also hired Chris Driskell, who has law enforcement experience with the military and with Veterans Affairs.
TODD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Homelessness#The Salvation Army#Hopkinsville Corps
lite987whop.com

Alan Michael Young

(Age 39,of Crofton) Graveside service will be Saturday July 23rd at 11am at Fuller Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
CROFTON, KY
14news.com

Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board says the completion of the new Hanson Elementary School building is still about six months away. Officials say due to weather, the progress has been pushed back, but they say they hope to see it ready by the middle of the 2022-2023 school year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Retired LTC Gwendol Edwin Baker

(Age 56) Funeral service will be Saturday July 23rd at 2pm at Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be Saturday from 1pm till 1:30pm at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
fortcampbell-courier.com

Incoming Soldiers warned of Delta 8, weapons violations

Fort Campbell’s law enforcement staff have expanded their efforts to address an uptick in prohibited activities that risk the safety of the military community and can derail promising military careers. New Soldiers in-processing at the 1st Lt. J. Robert Kalsu Replacement Company are now receiving a briefing about Delta...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
lite987whop.com

Terry McCall

(Age 71, of Clarksville) Memorial service will be Tuesday July 26th at 10:30am at the Olivet Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9am till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Janice Latta Wheeler Rorie

(Age 89, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday July 26th at 12noon at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Animal Control Searches For Information About Deceased Dogs

Authorities are asking for the community’s help after two dogs were found deceased in Oak Grove. Oak Grove Animal Control says a black and tan female dog along with a tan and white dog were found in black wire crates in a field between Tree Line Drive and the Waterford and Pioneer area.
wkdzradio.com

High School Consolidation Stalled After Inflated Bids

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy is back to the drawing board, as it were. Following bids last week that were $199 and $203 million, which were almost double the projected budget, the Christian County Board of Education Thursday night voted to reject the bids that were received for the project. Assistant...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Cadiz Man Charged With Endangering His Children

A Cadiz man was charged after he was reportedly found intoxicated in a vehicle on Main Street in Cadiz Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police say 23-year-old Ashell Edwards was found passed out at the wheel of his vehicle and had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath. Edwards allegedly had his two children ages 2 and 1 in the vehicle at the time.
CADIZ, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

School board rejects construction bids for consolidated high school

The Christian County Board of Education voted unanimously to reject two construction bids for a consolidated high school during Thursday’s meeting. Josh Hunt, assistant superintendent of operations, said he spent the past week “digging into the bids and talking with the contractors,” and he recommended the board reject both bids, which were approximately $199 million and $204 million.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy