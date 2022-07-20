ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

The Waiting Game: Jury Continues to Deliberate Jamal Smith Murder Trial

By Sarah Thamer
ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury continued deliberating Wednesday in the murder trial of Jamal Smith, who is accused of shooting and killing Jay Boughton on Highway 169 in Plymouth last summer. Boughton was a local...

