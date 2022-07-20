ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday, July 21

By Brian Gailey
Klamath Falls News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. - Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou and Modoc counties today. Thursday afternoon and evening will be similarly dry, but slightly stronger winds are expected across Oregon...

www.klamathfallsnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Jackson, Siskiyou, Modoc, Lake, and Klamath counties this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 622 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...The Rogue Valley within Fire Weather Zone 622. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 10 - 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

ODF confirms Cheney Creek Fire was human-caused

ODF has determined that the Cheney Creek Fire was human-caused, and are looking into reports of someone seen setting fire in the area on Wednesday. “Initially there was a report from people in the area that there could have been someone who was intentionally setting fires. Investigators are taking that into account and are talking to people to see if there is any credibility to that during their investigation,” Natalie Weber, Public Information Officer, Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Bly, OR
City
Lakeview, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Chiloquin, OR
City
Beatty, OR
City
Medford, OR
City
Fort Klamath, OR
City
Keno, OR
KDRV

Klamath County eligible for special water grants

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Klamath County is the eligibility area for grant applications for the Oregon Water Enhancement Board (OWEB). OWEB says this week it is accepting applications for Drought Relief – Klamath Off-Channel Livestock Watering grants to support livestock watering wells and the construction of off-channel water facilities in Klamath County.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Units respond to small fire along Greenway

Medford, Ore. — Units are on the scene of a small fire along the Greenway near Biddle Rd. in Medford. Several Medford Police Department (MPD) patrol cars, Medford Fire, and Oregon Department of Forestry are on the scene. According to MPD, no arrests have been made and the fire...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Bonanza#Chemult
KDRV

Cheney Creek Fire burning in Josephine County

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District has night crews planned for duty to fight a wildfire in remote Josephine County. It says its firefighters are fighting spot fires in an area south of Wilderville. It says the Cheney Creek Fire totaled about five acres at 5:25pm burning on BLM land.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Aggressive deer reported in Southern Oregon

People in Southwest Oregon are reporting an aggressive deer roaming the area, with most of the reports coming from Ashland. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to be cautious, saying the aggressiveness may be case of does protecting their young. The reports of the aggressive deer...
ASHLAND, OR
opb.org

Five wolf pups photographed in Oregon could represent a new pack

Researchers have snapped a photo of an adult wolf with five pups roaming the Oregon wilderness and say it could represent the establishment of a new wolf pack in the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife captured the image July 4 in the Upper Deschutes Wildlife Management Unit, which spans Deschutes and Klamath counties.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

There Are Few Places Like Del Rio Vineyards in Gold Hill, Oregon

Is it a hotel, a vineyard, or a tasting room? Well, it is all three. The tasting room which is historic, and slightly renovated Rock Point Stage Hotel marks the entrance to The Del Rio Vineyard Estates. Built-in 1864 by L.J. Wight at the edge of his property, it still...
GOLD HILL, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kptv.com

16-year-old drowns after jumping into Applegate Lake from dam

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager drowned while hanging out with friends at Applegate Lake on Thursday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a possible drowning at Applegate Lake, which is located about 27 miles southwest of Medford. The sheriff’s office said a group of teenage boys had been jumping into the lake off of the dam.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

100th North Douglas County Fair is this weekend

DRAIN, Ore. — The 100th North Douglas County Fair is happening Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24 at the Drain Civic Center and Methodist Church. The fair runs Friday, July 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

New Wolf Pack Confirmed in Western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported yesterday that a new wolf pack has established itself in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit in Klamath and Deschutes counties. Not yet named, the wolf family gave birth to at least five pups this year, which were photographed on July 4 by a department trail camera.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Photo Story: Thousands gather downtown for Third Thursday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Downtown Klamath Falls was alive, energetic, and bustling last night for the July Third Thursday event. Thousands came out to enjoy the warm & sunny 85-degree evening, listen to a selection of live music from Nephilim and Michael Quinn, consume some fantastic street food, and purchase trinkets from dozens of vendors.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

Klamath County Schools Announce New Grab and Go Lunch Option

Klamath Falls, Ore – Klamath County School District’s free summer lunch program now includes a grab and go option. The district applied for and received a waiver from the Oregon Department of Education to allow meals be eaten off site. Children now may remain on site to eat their lunches or take the lunches home with them. Parents also can pick up lunches for their children.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy