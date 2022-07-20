Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday, July 21

ODF has determined that the Cheney Creek Fire was human-caused, and are looking into reports of someone seen setting fire in the area on Wednesday. “Initially there was a report from people in the area that there could have been someone who was intentionally setting fires. Investigators are taking that into account and are talking to people to see if there is any credibility to that during their investigation,” Natalie Weber, Public Information Officer, Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO