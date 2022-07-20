ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos, TX

Beto O’Rourke visits Pecos

By January Zermeno
 3 days ago
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continued his 49 day Texas tour with a stop in Pecos today.

The event was hosted at the Pecos Community Center with a small crowd of about 40 people. Inside, the audience was comprised of locals in support of the gubernatorial candidate. While outside, there were demonstrators waving anti-Biden flags and wearing “Come and Take It” shirts all while a Trump cardboard cutout stood watch.

O’Rourke answered questions about a wide range of topics, from education to gun control and energy.

When asked about gun control, O’Rourke responded by stating that AR-15’s do not belong in civilians hands. He believes there should be “red flag” gun laws that would restrict the purchase of guns by people who meet the criteria due to a background check.

Education was a large portion of the topic of conversation. He responded to questions about STAAR testing and a lack of teachers in the state; by saying that he would eliminate the STAAR test and that he would work on increasing teacher salaries and building a system with an educator at the helm of the governing body.

When asked about how he would handle the energy crisis, O’Rourke mentioned the need for oil in our future and how we would always have to depend on petroleum products; but that he would focus on also building systems that would foster a “greener” response for energy demand including wind and solar.

At one point, he was asked about defunding the police and his response to that was that he was against defunding the police and believed that the best solution would be to “invest in justice” by increasing training and ensuring that police were being held accountable by their superiors.

O’Rourke is facing incumbent Governor Greg Abbott this coming November and Abbott and O’Rourke have long been at odd with each other over issues of gun control, especially following a mass school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year. You can learn more about each candidate by visiting their websites:

Comments / 12

Betty Miller
3d ago

How many people did he pay to attend his pack of lies? Go back to California and run for dog catcher as that is the only thing you are qualified to do.

Reply
12
the1uwishuknew
3d ago

I noticed the article didn’t talk about the number of people outside protesting Francis….. probably because it outnumbered his 40 bused in paid supporters?

Reply
9
the1uwishuknew
3d ago

So…Firearms don’t belong in the hands of citizens ( civilians) AND he is against due process…. Ya, this guy belongs in a mental hospital.

Reply
7
