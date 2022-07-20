ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft team says NFTs and blockchain are, well, blocked

By Michael McWhertor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockchain technologies and NFTs are not welcome in or around Minecraft, developer Mojang said Wednesday, in a statement that outlined the developer’s stance on how users can and (for the most part) cannot use their game. Mojang cited numerous concerns related to NFTs and using Minecraft to create and distribute them,...

TechCrunch

Zededa lands a cash infusion to expand its edge device management software

Technical challenges can stand in the way of successful edge computing deployments, however. That’s according to Said Ouissal, the CEO of Zededa, which provides distributed edge orchestration and virtualization software. Ouissal has a product to sell — Zededa works with customers to help manage edge devices — but he points to Zededa’s growth to support his claim. The number of edge devices under the company’s management grew 4x in the past year while Zededa’s revenue grew 7x, Ouissal says.
Polygon

Ubisoft cancels Ghost Recon battle royale game that got so much hate

The circle has closed on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, a planned battle royale-inspired take on the Ghost Recon franchise that was announced last fall. Ubisoft said during an investor call Thursday that the project has been canceled. The publisher also canceled a planned Splinter Cell VR game. Ghost...
Polygon

Indie company Tender Claws is the next game studio to unionize

Another video game studio is unionizing. Workers at Los Angeles-based indie studio Tender Claws will unionize with the Communications Workers of America’s Campaign to Organize Digital Employees, workers told Polygon this week. The union will consist of at least 13 workers across several different departments, including both full-time and part-time producers, artists, and programmers. One hundred percent of the bargaining unit supports the effort, workers said.
TechCrunch

SAP top exec retires as Q2 2022 earnings come out

“We truly believe the momentum we’re seeing in North America can be attributed to strong leadership, so the search for his successor is underway,” the company said. “An announcement will be made when confirmed. We thank DJ for his incredible contributions and wish him the best in this next chapter.”
geekwire.com

Innovation Drivers and Data Labeling Trends for Video ML

Cognilytica is excited to host Chip Ray, Chief Technology Officer at Alegion  and his presentation “Innovation Drivers and Data Labeling Trends for Video ML” on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 12 PM – 1 PM ET!. The use of video as a data type within machine...
Polygon

Destiny 2: how to get the Something New god roll in Solstice 2022

Something New — the new weapon for the Solstice 2022 event inside Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted — is a new Stasis hand cannon that has some unique perk options. One of those perks is its new origin perk, Dream Work, that will, once per reload, partially refill your magazine from reserves for assists and assisted final blows.
Polygon

Grab these 15 games as part of the PlayStation Summer Sale

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is live and with it comes loads of great deals for new games and older fan-favorites alike. The sale started July 20 and will run until Aug. 3, and it offers a great chance to get discounts on games that rarely go on sale. A...
TechCrunch

TechCrunch Podcast Weekly Roundup: Crypto winters, Robots, and when will India make up its mind about Crypto

Embedded below is the latest from Chain Reaction, our stellar crypto-focused podcast hosted by Lucas and Anita. You will also find Found, a long-form bit of work that goes deep on the real saga of company formation, from Jordan and Darrell. There’s an audio-only version of TechCrunch Live hosted by Matt that features founders and investors discussing successful pitch decks. Finally, there’s Equity, TechCrunch’s long-running, Webby-award-winning podcast focused on venture capital and the latest startup news, hosted by Natasha, Mary Ann and Alex.
Nature.com

Robust corrosion guard, mechanical and UV aging properties of metal complex/epoxy hybrid composite coating for C-steel applications

Incorporation of novel-prepared metal"“organic complexes as crosslinking accelerators for multifunctional epoxy was on top of interest by coating formulators. The present work investigated the loading of mixed ligand metal complexes (Zr(IV) and Cu(II)) of metformin (MF) and 2.2"²bipyridine (Bipy) against the free ligands as crosslinking modifiers via some epoxy coating formulations to assess their superb performances on the C-steel surface. Zr(IV) and Cu(II) demonstrated the minor energy gap (âˆ†E) values at 0.190Â au compared to free MF and Bipy according to the calculated energy values, and this behavior reflected their enhanced properties via epoxy coating applications. EIS measurements using high saline formation water as a corrosive medium were performed and offered that PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coated film showed the superior resistance values (Rct"‰="‰940 and Rc"‰="‰930Â kÎ© cm2). The accelerated corrosion salt spray experiment clarified that PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coating achieved the least corrosion rate at 0.00049Â mm/y and exhibited the highest protection efficiency of 99.84%. SEM/EDX combination survey affirmed the protective performance of the checked coatings. AFM microanalysis confirmed that surface-treated Cu(II) coating displayed the smoothest film surface with complete curing. Mechanical durability properties were evaluated and the obtained results illustrated that pull-off adhesion for PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coated film fulfilled the highest adhesion strength at 6.3Â MPa, the best bend character at 77, and the maximum impact resistance at 59.7Â J. UV immovability trial was performed at 10 irradiance and 80Â h duration. PA-DGEBA/MC-Cu coated film displayed the highest resistance to UV irradiance with blistering (#8 size and few frequencies) in addition to offering a minor gloss variation and matt properties.
Polygon

Genshin Impact ‘The Misplaced Photo’ world quest walkthrough

As you venture around the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact’s “Summertime Odyssey” event, you’ll find missing belongings scattered around the islands. Each item has a quest that is a part of “The Scattered Past” questline, and “The Misplaced Photo” is one of them.
TechCrunch

Observability startup Better Stack lands $18.6M in new cash

The observability market has matured in recent years with the growth of vendors like Datadog, New Relic, PagerDuty and the aforementioned Splunk. But there’s room for improvement. At least, that’s the assertion of Juraj Masar and Veronika Kolejak, the co-founders of Better Stack, an observability product that combines monitoring, logging, incident management and status pages with collaboration tools.
Fast Company

You have mountains of data, but do you know how to climb?

In 2022, technology has enabled businesses to accumulate reams and reams of data. But how much of that data is clean, accessible, and applicable? We’ve built up mountains of wild, uncultivated terrain without marking or even clearing the path to the top. It is as if we’re bushwhacking our way through the data, trying to cut around the weeds, rocks, and debris just so we can see clearly enough to take the next step.
Polygon

Everything new in The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5

Developer Naughty Dog’s remastered re-release of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 is more than just a modern graphical overhaul of the survival adventure — the studio is adding updated AI features, new “seamless” animations, DualSense controller haptic feedback, and new levels of accessibility to the game. Those new features and others are explained in a 10-minute video breakdown of what’s changing in The Last of Us Part 1.
PC Gamer

Darkest Dungeon board game backers upset as Mythic withholds copies for more money

Mythic Games says the cost of shipping has increased dramatically over the past couple of years. Mythic Games launched a Kickstarter for a board game version of Darkest Dungeon in October 2020, and it was immediately, massively successful. It surpassed $1 million in backing in one day—more than tripling its initial $300,000 goal—and finishing with more than $5.6 million in total. Despite that remarkable achievement, creator Mythic Games now says that it's facing a serious financial shortfall, and is asking backers for more money.
Polygon

Ubisoft’s Avatar game delayed, as Avatar things often are

Long-starving Avatar fans will finally get their cinematic sequel to James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise later this year with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, but fans aching to return to Pandora in big-budget video game form will have to wait a bit longer. Publisher Ubisoft announced Thursday that its game based on the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, has been delayed.
The Associated Press

Perfect Corp. Unveils Innovative AI Personality Finder Solution, Enabling Instantaneous Product Recommendations Tailored to Consumers’ Unique Personality Traits

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today introduced its AI Personality Finder, a groundbreaking addition to its comprehensive suite of AI and AR SaaS solutions. This first-of-its-kind solution features precision AI, powered by Perfect Corp.’s patented AgileFace® technology, to deliver a more personalized product matching experience to consumers. The solution pairs state-of-the-art AI-powered facial features mapping with psychological big data in order to identify key personality traits, and provide consumers with personalized product recommendations across beauty, fashion, and fragrance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005567/en/ Perfect Corp. Unveils Innovative AI Personality Finder Solution, Enabling Instantaneous Product Recommendations Tailored to Consumers’ Unique Personality Traits (Photo: Business Wire)
Polygon

Stray: All safe and door digicodes

Over Stray’s 12 chapters you’ll need to input a hidden digicode four different times. Each time, you’ll be able to find the code hidden in the nearby environment or by solving a small puzzle. In this Stray guide, we’ll tell you all four of the digicodes hidden...
Nature.com

A new L-shaped rigid beam FBG acceleration sensor

Acceleration detection is an important technology in the fields of seismic monitoring, structural health monitoring and resource exploration. A FBG acceleration sensor with the combination of L-shaped rigid beam and spring structure based on bearings is proposed against the low sensitivity that predominates in the low-frequency vibration measurement by FBG acceleration sensors, where L-shaped rigid beam is utilized to amplify the vibration signal, and is fixed by the bearings at both ends to effectively suppress the transverse crosstalk. The effects of structural parameters on the sensitivity and natural frequency of the sensors were analyzed using Origin theory, and such parameters were optimized; next, static stress and modal simulation analysis was made using COMSOL; in the end, a test system was built to test the performance of the real sensors. According to the findings, the acceleration sensor, whose natural frequency is 57Â Hz, is of a flat sensitivity response in the low frequency range of 1"“35Â Hz, with the dynamic range being 89.83Â dB, the acceleration sensitivity being up to 1241.85Â pm/g, the coefficient of determination R2 for the sensitivity fit is 0.9997, and the transverse crosstalk being -26.20Â dB within the operating frequency band. The findings offer a reference for improving the low-frequency vibration measurement capability of FBG acceleration sensors.
Polygon

Kirby’s Avalanche and an obscure NES game come to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo is continuing to add classic, as well as obscure, NES and Super NES games from its back catalogue to Nintendo Switch Online, bringing Kirby’s Avalanche, Fighter’s History, and Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia to the Switch subscription service. This gives new audiences the chance to play these old games — or, if you grew up with these, a chance to relive the halcyon days.
CNBC

Social media and online ad stocks drop in wake of alarming Snap earnings report

Shares of companies dependent on online advertising fell in extended trading Thursday after Snap reported disappointing second-quarter results and plans to slow hiring. Analysts were expecting sales growth of 18% for the third quarter, according to Refinitiv, but Snap said that revenue so far in the period is "approximately flat."
