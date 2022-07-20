ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flo Milli Drops Her Debut Album Featuring Rico Nasty & Babyface Ray

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Flo Milli has left a trail of fire on every track she's hopped on over the past two years. Now she's coming through with even more hot bangers for her debut album.

On Wednesday, July 20, the Alabama spitta dropped off her debut album You Still Here, Ho? earlier than expected. The album, which was scheduled to drop on Friday, arrives with 17 new songs including fresh collaborations with Rico Nasty and Babyface Ray. Her debut LP also contains her previously released singles "PBC," "Roaring 20's" and "No Face." Prior to dropping the album, Flo Milli told her fans she'd drop the project early if her fans left "1,111" comments on her post.

"YOU STILL HERE HO❓🤦🏾‍♀️ F*ck Friday “1,111” comments and I’ll drop my album at midnight," Flo Milli wrote.

The album also features an intro and outro from Flavor of Love and I Love New York's own Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who dubs her the "princess of this rap sh*t." The entire cover art is inspired by Pollard's reign on VH1 from the vintage logo to the classic TV guide template for the tracklist. Flo Milli confirmed the album's arrival about a month ago when she dropped her single "Conceited." The major label debut comes two years after she delivered her first mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? which features 12 tracks with no features.

In addition to the album, Flo Milli also dropped the official music video for "No Face." Watch the video and listen to the entire album below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

