Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State could be on the verge of adding a key in-state commitment. The Bulldogs are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star linebacker Tabias Hinton out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) over offers from Michigan, Colorado and West Virginia as well as interest from Auburn, Florida State and Ole Miss. Hinton ranks as the No. 5 player in Mississippi, one spot behind four-star MSU safety target Isaac Smith and two spots behind four-star Bulldogs linebacker commit Ty Jones.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO