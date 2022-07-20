ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Football: End of an era is coming for the SEC

Though not yet officially announced, what began for SEC football in 1992 will be coming to an end soon. As Chase Goodbread wrote yesterday for the Tuscaloosa News, the change has been “a poorly kept secret” for months. When Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, there will be...
Mississippi State football recruiting: Four-star LB Tabias Hinton trending toward Bulldogs on Crystal Ball

Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State could be on the verge of adding a key in-state commitment. The Bulldogs are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star linebacker Tabias Hinton out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) over offers from Michigan, Colorado and West Virginia as well as interest from Auburn, Florida State and Ole Miss. Hinton ranks as the No. 5 player in Mississippi, one spot behind four-star MSU safety target Isaac Smith and two spots behind four-star Bulldogs linebacker commit Ty Jones.
