SEC Football: End of an era is coming for the SEC
Though not yet officially announced, what began for SEC football in 1992 will be coming to an end soon. As Chase Goodbread wrote yesterday for the Tuscaloosa News, the change has been “a poorly kept secret” for months. When Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, there will be...
Caleb Downs, nation's No. 1 safety, sets commitment date; Alabama, Ohio State among top contenders
Eight of the top 12 prospects in the class of 2023 are already off the board. And a ninth will soon follow. On Thursday, Mill Creek High School (Georgia) five-star prospect Caleb Downs, the nation's No. 1 safety, announced a July 27 commitment date. The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back didn't ...
College Football World Reacts to Tennessee Notice of Allegations
The football program has been accused of 18 violations from its time under former coach Jeremy Pruitt, per a notice of allegations sent to the program by the NCAA on Friday. All 18 allegations are considered Level I, the most serious designation that the NCAA has. According to a copy...
Olaus Alinen to Alabama: "Nick Saban is the best college football coach ever"
Last summer, Olaus Alinen camped at Alabama. It was his first time seeing the campus in Tuscaloosa and getting a feel for the winning environment there. Little did he know then that he would end up committing to the Crimson Tide 13 months later. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle from...
In debut season, Columbia youth track team led by former baseball player is sending four to AAU Junior Olympics
A multi-sport athlete, Kenae Fullwood participated in soccer, basketball and lacrosse. But she yearned for something more. “I always wanted to be a track star,” the 9-year-old soon-to-be fourth grader at Taneytown Elementary School said. “I think that’s going to make me famous.”. If Fullwood continues to...
Mississippi State football recruiting: Four-star LB Tabias Hinton trending toward Bulldogs on Crystal Ball
Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State could be on the verge of adding a key in-state commitment. The Bulldogs are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star linebacker Tabias Hinton out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) over offers from Michigan, Colorado and West Virginia as well as interest from Auburn, Florida State and Ole Miss. Hinton ranks as the No. 5 player in Mississippi, one spot behind four-star MSU safety target Isaac Smith and two spots behind four-star Bulldogs linebacker commit Ty Jones.
Every former Nick Saban assistant that is a currently CFB head coach
Nick Saban has been able to generate buzz on and off the field since joining the Crimson Tide program as the head coach in 2007. Both coaches and recruits alike come to Alabama with similar goals: to win and boost their respective careers. Over the years, it’s safe to say...
Photo Gallery: Arkansas takes the podium at SEC Media Days
As SEC Media Days comes to a close, let’s take a look back at Arkansas’ time at the podium. Wednesday, head coach sam pittman, as well as QB KJ Jefferson, LB Bumper Pool, and DB Jalen Catalon all spoke with the media at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.
