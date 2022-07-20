Heinz Field signs removed from newly-named Acrisure Stadium

'Heinz' sign comes down 01:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews made more moves Wednesday to remove old signs from the formerly named Heinz Field, now known as Acrisure Stadium.

First, crews removed the 'Heinz' sign from above Gate A. Once the sign hit the ground, it was time to bring down the 'field' sign.

The process of removing the sign from the front of the stadium took several hours on Wednesday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Monday, crews spent the day removing other signage and the infamous ketchup bottles.

The sign came down after the endzone ketchup bottles. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The stadium was named Heinz Field when it opened in 2001 but became Acrisure Stadium earlier this month when the company bought the naming rights.

It is still not known what will happen with the old signs and bottles.