Why Car Companies Want to Dyno Test Cars They’ve Already Sold You

The EPA’s In-Use Verification Program (IUVP) is part of how the government keeps track of automotive emissions on cars with real-world miles on them.

Toyota (YouTube screencap)

Would you let Toyota borrow your car for a couple of weeks to run tests on it? From the onset, that might sound a little ominous. But it's actually common practice for an automaker to test the emissions of its cars that have real-world miles on them. If you get a letter from the company that made your vehicle offering compensation to let them run it on a dyno, it might not be a bad deal.

This week a thread on Twitter came up on my radar in which somebody with a Tundra shared a letter from Toyota asking to borrow their truck in exchange for a loaner vehicle for “up to two weeks” and $300. User @BradWrench accompanied that with a comment along the lines of “hell no I’m not letting you torture my truck for a measly $300.” I probably would have had the same initial reaction. But as Jalopnik's Editor-in-Chief Bob Sorokanich pointed out, this kind of dyno testing is not about measuring max engine power or automotive torture testing.

The exchange made me curious, though — why did Toyota want this dude's Tundra at all? A little research led to my discovery of something called "CAP 2000" and how automakers regularly borrow civilian-owned cars for spot-check emissions testing. Here's what you should know about it.

An In-Use Verification Program (IUVP) is what's being referenced in the letter in that tweet. And the impetus for such a thing is regular EPA compliance for the automaker. Practically speaking, Toyota asking to borrow that Tundra is not necessarily indicative of a brewing emissions scandal nor is it necessarily a bad idea to let the company have the car for a while in such a situation. It's just something the automaker's mandated to do in order to continue doing business.

I did reach out to Toyota's U.S. government and compliance media contact who said as much — IUVP testing is mandated for all automakers by the EPA and has been for some time. Indeed, the EPA's policy called CAP 2000 (a Compliance Assurance Program written to start with model year 2000) specifies that. You can follow that link to review the whole document if you're so inclined but I'll save you the click and share the paper's Background section wholesale right here:

"EPA's vehicle certification program requires manufacturers to demonstrate that new cars and light-duty trucks meet the required emissions standards prior to offering new models in the commercial marketplace. EPA then issues a certificate of conformity permitting the sale of those vehicles. Given the generally stable state of emissions control technology on today's cars and trucks, coupled with in-use compliance programs, it was believed that certification requirements could be streamlined, with greater emphasis placed on in-use performance."

U.S. EPA

The EPA itself states that it runs its own tests like this with privately owned cars from volunteers, evaluating about “150 customer-owned vehicles per year through this surveillance program.” Automakers and their contractors do more. Specifically, OEMs have to "demonstrate in-use emission performance by testing more than [2,000] in-use vehicles per year" per CAP 2000.

Toyota does happen to have a nice little informational website on the matter, which you can find at toyota.com/owners/IUVP. It's explained that the testing is pretty much just a scientific sniffing of your car while it’s parked, refueling, and rolling along at various but modest speeds for about 90 minutes in total. In Toyota's case, the automaker is looking to measure outgassing and tailpipe emissions on cars from two groups: Ones that have been on the road for about a year and 10,000 miles, and ones that have been driving for about four years and 50,000 miles.

Here's what an In-Use Verification Program (IUVP) test on a Toyota entails:

If you are thinking about loaning your car to the EPA or an automaker for an IUVP test (they are voluntary from the consumer's standpoint, after all) here's what you can expect will happen to it based on Toyota's briefing: