State troopers are out in full force to deter speeding on roadways

State troopers out in full force to deter speeding 02:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Speeders on the highway: beware. The Pennsylvania State Police are warning motorists that just because you don't see them, doesn't mean they're not out in force.

State police are cracking down on fast drivers who are using technology to try to keep them from getting tickets.

The state police said if you don't see a trooper in their normal spots looking for speeders, don't make the mistake of thinking they're taking a break.

The roads and highways of Pennsylvania are expansive and long. Great places to hit the gas to make up some time and it's even better if that place where you always see a trooper is empty, but be advised.

"We are very vigilant when it comes to traffic enforcement," state trooper Stephen Limani said.

State police said it's common for troopers to move around keeping an eye out for people who are dangerous, but in some places, you'll see more troopers with radar guns reason being.

"We try to focus our efforts on areas brought to our attention for people who are violating the law when it comes to speed and traffic enforcement," Limani said.

As well as holidays which are well documented, but another reason troopers are moving from place to place is because smartphone technology is giving the lead-footed a heads up.

"There are apps that tell you where a police officer is," Limani added.

The Waze app is well known for that. It's the modern-day version of the old fuzz buster radar detectors people would mount on their dashboards. Also, new cameras and speed monitors are up that can bust you for speeding without a trooper in sight. But make no mistake: if you think there are fewer troopers pulling people over, the state police beg to differ.

"Absolutely not. If anything we're trying to get more patrols out there to make sure the people are traveling safely," Limani said.

State police said when it comes to speeders, unfortunately, there are a lot more of them than there are state troopers, but sooner or later if you speed, you'll either end up with a ticket or in an accident.