Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Chicago Bears

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Chicago Bears.

The Dolphins will face the Bears in a Week 9 (Nov. 6) matchup at Soldier Field.

CHICAGO BEARS

2021 Record: 6-11, third in the NFC North (no playoffs)

Last Dolphins-Bears Meeting: 2018 Week 6 at Miami - Dolphins 31, Bears 28 (OT)

After 1,008 yards, 59 points, six turnovers and 75 minutes of game action, a Jason Sanders field goal ended a wild afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson posted a career-high 155 receiving yards, and his late-game heroics helped Miami overcome two fourth-quarter deficits. Wilson turned two short passes into long touchdowns, as he evaded defenders for 43- and 75- yard scores. Brock Osweiler, who started in place of injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill, also had a career high with 380 yards passing. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for three second-half touchdowns, and his 316 passing yards helped lead a Bears offense that posted a 541-yard day. A late Tarik Cohen fumble gave Miami the ball with two minutes left to play, but the Dolphins were unable to capitalize, and the game ended in a tie in regulation. After the Dolphins drove 74 yards, Kenyan Drake was stripped as he tried to cross the goal line on third-and-goal with the Bears recovering possession of the football. Cody Parkey had an opportunity to win the game in overtime for Chicago, but missed a 53-yard field goal with two minutes left on the clock. Miami was able to drive 28 yards to set up Jason Sanders for the game-winning kick as time expired.

BEARS 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

Despite a 2020 playoff berth, the Chicago Bears entered their offseason needing a new quarterback, having moved on from former first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky. After adding Andy Dalton in free agency, the Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft. Dalton was named the season starter, but a Week 2 injury forced Fields into action. With an impressive defensive performance, Fields helped earn an upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He would go on to start 10 games, throwing 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while adding 420 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Though he struggled, Fields flashed potential throughout his rookie campaign. In consecutive weeks, Fields posted impressive performances in losses against the 49ers and Steelers. After another underwhelming season, Chicago made the decision to move on from General Manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy.

KEY BEARS VETERAN ADDITIONS

DT Justin Jones, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, G Lucas Patrick, WR Byron Pringle, WR N’Keal Harry, LB Nicholas Morrow, S Dane Cruikshank, FB Khari Blasingame

After agreeing to a multi-year deal with free agent defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, a failed physical caused the Bears to renege. Instead, they signed Justin Jones, who has struggled with injuries and doesn’t have experience playing the 3-technique in a system similar to the one the Bears will employ. Al-Quadin Muhammad accompanies new head coach Matt Eberflus from Indianapolis. After starting 28 games with the Packers over the past two seasons, Lucas Patrick will bring veteran experience to a young offensive line. Chicago didn’t break the bank for offensive weapons, but they did add young veterans,like N’Keal Harry and Byron Pringle.

KEY BEARS DEPARTURES

EDGE Khalil Mack, WR Allen Robinson, OL James Daniels, DL Akiem Hicks, DL Bilal Nichols, WR/KR Jakeem Grant

In a clear rebuild mode, and needIng to clean their books of contracts that no longer make sense, the Bears moved some key big-name players. In four seasons after a blockbuster trade landed him in Chicago, Khalil Mack never replicated the production he had with the Raiders. While his impact on the defense was invaluable, he did miss 10 games last season. Akiem Hicks served six seasons as an elite run-stuffing 3-technique in Chicago, but at 32 years old, his best days are behind him. Robinson produced two big seasons in Chicago, but seemed dis-engaged at times last year, and likely will be a better fit with the Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles. Former Dolphins wide receiver and kick returner Jakeem Grant had his first Pro Bowl season as a returner in 2021 after being acquired in a trade in October but signed with Cleveland as a free agent this offseason.

NOTABLE BEARS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

CB Kyler Gordon, S Jaquan Brisker, WR Velus Jones Jr., OT Braxton Jones, EDGE Dominique Robinson

The Bears took to the draft to start trying to build Eberflus’ defense, who commanded a Colts unit that allowed the 10th-fewest total yards in 2021. Gordon is an instinctive and athletic cornerback who served as lock-down defender on both the outside and in the slot with the University of Washington. Brisker is a relentless run defender who has the versatility to be a playmaking safety in numerous roles for the Bears. Velus Jones should step in to replace Jakeem Grant as a returner while he works to polish his game as a speedy receiver.

EARLY BEARS PROGNOSIS

It’s hard to put expectations on a team that will enter 2022 being run by a first-time general manager, as well as coach. They also have a young quarterback entering his second NFL season, and Justin Fields will need to rely on some of the veteran additions at receiver to take hold, as well as a consistent rushing attack led by David Montgomery. More importantly, it’s critical that the Bears’ offensive line jells quickly as they look to improve on a league-high 58 sacks allowed in 2021. While the defense is young, it has potential to show the toughness and grit that Chicagoans are used to, as they work to adapt to Eberflus’ new scheme.