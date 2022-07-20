With interest rates on the rise is now the time to buy a new home?
By Heather Roberts
WCIA
3 days ago
Interest rates are rising, the sky is falling. . . or is it? Main Place Real Estate. You’ve probably heard a lot of buzz about interest rates rising in recent months, and they certainly have. In March (2022), the average 30-year rate was 3.22%. Currently in July,...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Staff cuts will not be happening at the Rivian plant in Normal. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe confirmed to WMBD Thursday afternoon the company will not be laying off any employees working at the Normal plant. Thursday’s update comes after Bloomberg reported Rivian was considering laying...
ST. LOUIS – Amazon has rolled out its first electric delivery vehicles. Some of them are already on St. Louis streets making deliveries. They are silent, state-of-the-art, and manufactured 160 miles northeast of St. Louis in Normal, Illinois. Rivian Automotive said the electric vans have 360-degree visibility, highway and traffic assist technology, and sensor detection. They are […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County’s salt dome roof is collapsing, leaving all the salt in there inaccessible. Brian Davis, Sangamon County engineer, said the storage dome at the intersection of Mayden and Terminal, is sinking into the ground due to mine subsidence. Davis said they are working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ […]
Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Rain: it’s something Champaign County farmers haven’t seen enough of lately. They’re facing some of the driest conditions in the state, and that could hurt their corn and soybean crops. Luckily, experts say there’s still time for it to be a solid year for them. “Has the yield been hurt […]
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Where others feel fear, Connor Phares feels joy. "I like being outside," he said. "You get to enjoy the weather. It's breezy. You get a good view." He spends his days three stories up at Overlook Adventure Park, helping people let go of their fear of heights on the ropes course.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Champaign County homeowners could get help fixing up their homes. This help comes courtesy of the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, which received an allocation of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The land bank authority is using the allocation to launch a home rehab program that will […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in a decade, and the second time ever, the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) is in the bidding process to select a handful of health insurance plans for retired state workers enrolled in Illinois’ Medicare Advantage program. The new contracts — CMS expects to finalize […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pursuing your dreams doesn’t come without its challenges or limitations. But when you find a passion you believe in, no one and nothing can stop it from becoming a reality. Dr. Bianca Bailey, a University of Illinois alumna, is living proof. Now, she wants to see the world improve with her […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than seven years without bees on their property, Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery announced that the honey bees are returning. For seven years they have been without the honey bees. The buzz came back–straight to their doorstep, “Late last fall, a new beekeeper appeared on our doorstep, asking if […]
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Sullivan were reminded on Thursday by the city’s Street Department that construction crews will be oiling and chipping roads on Friday and Monday. The Department said roads that were previously tilled are scheduled for oiling and chipping. These roads include:. County...
Sometimes you might have the best intentions in your mind, but things don't work out as planned. Take Nicole Matthews as an example, this Illinois lady had the best intentions with what she did to her hair. Yes, I said what she did to her hair... Nicole is supporting a...
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students will be heading back to the classroom soon. While kids look for places to enjoy the rest of their summertime, a trip to the park would be a good option to soak in the sunshine and have fun with their friends. The Urbana Park District is inviting teenagers to join […]
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Taylorville Police Department worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a case of wire fraud at the YMCA in Taylorville. Chief of Police Dwayne Wheeler said Lori J. Zeitler, 63 was indicted by the United States Attorney’s Springfield office for five counts of wire fraud. Wheeler said Zeitler was a part […]
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been edited to clarify the benefactors of this event following additional information from organizers.) CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)–To keep community projects going in Cerro Gordo, money is needed. Friday night there are a few events with proceeds going towards events. Organizers said the Cerro Gordo Sons of American Legion Post#117 […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Carvana is no longer allowed to seel vehicles in Illinois. The company's dealer's license was suspended in the state in mid-May. A stay was put on the temporary suspension order on May 26. This allowed Carvana to continue to conduct business in Illinois, but only under strict guidelines.
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Parks & Rec Month is a national celebration through the NRPA (National Recreation and Park Association). NRPA is the association that recently named Champaign Park District as a FINALIST for the GOLD MEDAL AWARD – meaning Champaign is in the top 4 park districts in the NATION for our population category!
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are safe after the small engine plane they were piloting experienced trouble landing Thursday afternoon. Central Illinois Regional Airport Spokesperson Fran Strebing says it happened just before 1:15 PM Thursday. The plane landed and came down the runway into a safety area,...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to find a new way of getting around town for the next week-and-a-half as construction crews close part of Fifth Street. The closure begins at 7 p.m. on Friday between Broad Place and Iles Avenue. Access to properties in that area will be maintained, but through […]
Comments / 0