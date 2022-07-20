ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

How Hudson Valley summer camps strive to beat the heat

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat is likely changing how your child's summer camp is being run this week. Kids at the Rockland Center For the Arts summer camp typically spend half their day outside as they draw their inspiration from nature and the sculptures. With sweltering temperatures in the 90s, artists like...

