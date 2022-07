Brooke County, WV — The Grand Lodge of the state of West Virginia laid the cornerstone of the foundation for Brooke County’s new judicial annex Saturday. This marked a major step for the project, County leaders were in attendance along with other freemason's from the area. Speakers addressed the crowd and highlighted the importance of this investment in the county. 12.4 million dollars will go into modernizing the courtrooms and other officers that are housed within the existing courthouse. The 32,000 square foot annex supporters say is much needed.

BROOKE COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO