H-E-B expands online shopping operation with Leander fulfillment center

The ribbon cutting at the new H-E-B eCommerce fulfillment center in Leander. (H-E-B photo)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — H-E-B beefed up its curbside and home delivery operations for folks in Leander and the surrounding communities.

The Texas grocery giant opened an eCommerce fulfillment center on the property at its existing H-E-B Plus store at 651 N. U.S. Highway 183, at the intersection with Hero Way. An H-E-B news release said the 50,000-square-foot facility will “help support rising demand of online shopping.” It will stock supplies used to complete curbside and home delivery orders.

“These facilities allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper and better product availability,” the company said.

H-E-B is “actively hiring” staff for the fulfillment center for full-time and part-time jobs. The company will hold a virtual job fair with interviews July 27. It’s the fifth fulfillment center H-E-B has opened since 2018.

H-E-B was recently ranked the best eCommerce grocery store in the nation by Dunnhumby, beating out Amazon and Walmart.