Grant to support GTCC workforce programs

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The community is in an uproar after a graduating senior at Asheboro High School was denied his diploma. According to witness video, Ever Lopez was wearing a Mexican flag over his gown when he walked across the stage, and he received his diploma holder but when he went to retrieve his actual diploma, he was refused and allegedly told he had to apologize.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO