Grant to support GTCC workforce programs
JAMESTOWN — Guilford Technical Community College will receive a $100,000 grant from a foundation that helps support workforce training efforts.
GTCC was one of 10 community colleges from across the nation selected as a first-time recipient of the grants from the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which was established in 2019 by the foundation All Within My Hands to provide direct support for career and technical education programs across the U.S.
