Guilford County, NC

Grant to support GTCC workforce programs

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

JAMESTOWN — Guilford Technical Community College will receive a $100,000 grant from a foundation that helps support workforce training efforts.

GTCC was one of 10 community colleges from across the nation selected as a first-time recipient of the grants from the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which was established in 2019 by the foundation All Within My Hands to provide direct support for career and technical education programs across the U.S.

randolphnewsnow.com

Current & Former Patients Speak Out Against Atrium Mental Health Clinic

ASHEBORO N.C. – Current and former patients of a local mental health clinic spoke with our reporters about their concerns regarding the staff, the care they received, and Atrium / Wake Forest Health Network’s failure to address these concerns over the last several years. Due to the sensitive...
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

High Point woman races on track's global stage

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point native raced for her first medal on the world stage Thursday. Tamara Clark competed in the Women's 200 Meter Final for Team USA. She finished sixth place as Jamaica's Sha-Reeka Jackson set a world record to win. Clark's family cheered her on...
FOX8 News

WBTV

Statesville Record & Landmark

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
