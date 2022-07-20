ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) _ Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $3.96.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.75 per share.

The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.22 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFS

