Discover: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) _ Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $3.96.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.75 per share.

The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.22 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

