Opinion: Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Will Not Be Enough for Chelsea

By Kieran Neller
 3 days ago

The anticipated acquisition of the French star to Stamford Bridge will go some way to fix the hole left by slew of departures, but it won't be enough this summer.

With the loss of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, Chelsea need to recruit several additions to their defensive line to make up numbers and quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAOXc_0gmn5Pev00
(Photo by Sipa USA)

Kounde's 133 appearances for Sevilla and his inclusion in the 19/20 Europa League Team of the Season puts the Frenchman in a great position to do a lot of good in royal blue.

That being said, as impressive as the France International is, he cannot take up two names on the starting line up. The Blues still need another signing, of equal quality to have a chance of any silverware.

Chelsea are in a very specific position in the Premier League, too good to be in a battle for 3rd, yet not good enough to come near the top two spots. It will take an almighty effort from the London club to be in any contest next season.

The signing of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, the outfit are attempting to come closer to the winger's two former clubs, but there is still a disparity that new owner Todd Boehly will have to work hard to mend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJDPn_0gmn5Pev00
IMAGO / Colorsport

When Man City sign a new player, their financial superiority means that it almost doesn't matter if a signing flops, as it won't affect them long term.

When Liverpool sign a new player, they have meticulously scouted over several seasons and they rarely make mistakes.

To compete with either of these, Chelsea has to set out an infallible transfer policy whereby they sign along a strict criteria.

Comments / 0

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly willing to take '30 percent' pay cut to leave Manchester United

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan generated headlines when he explained during a Tuesday appearance on London sports radio station TalkSport that he believes it'd be "highly unlikely" to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo play another game for Manchester United amid ongoing rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible to join a club that will be participating in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition.
Opinion: Chelsea have done nothing to fix their biggest problem this summer

The Blues are trapped at third place in the Premier League. There is so little competition above or below them that something drastic needs to be done to budge them. The signings that have been made so far aren't drastic. They aren't going to change the club's trajectory. The only signings on the cards so far are defenders being used to fix the hole bore in the back of the team from the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.
Opinion: What Jules Kounde Brings To Chelsea FC

The 23-year-old is nearing a move to Stamford Bridge after competing with Barcelona for his signature. With the departure of key defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger who have moved to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, the Blues are in desperate need for reinforcements at the back as the new season draws near.
