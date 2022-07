Tomorrow is a big day for CBS Austin, Telemundo Austin, and all our partners for the 9th annual Backpack Giveaway! We are helping students start the school year off with free school supplies and a backpack. And one organization that regularly assists central Texans, is also an event sponsor! Marisa Potter joined us from Austin 3-1-1 to chat about their services and this community partnership.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO