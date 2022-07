Two people who were gunned down in Coachella this week were teenagers, sheriff’s officials said Friday, and a search was continuing for the killers. The victims — a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl — were fatally shot around 8 p.m. Wednesday while they were inside a vehicle in the 86000 block of Calle Geranio, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

1 DAY AGO