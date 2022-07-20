ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Plane makes emergency landing in Birmingham

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjPhh_0gmn4QZr00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

There were reportedly 56 passengers on the plane, 10 of whom were evaluated. Seven passengers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

