Goshen, IN

Keystone RV to close two Goshen facilities

By Alex Brown
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoshen-based Keystone RV Co. is planning to close two of its production facilities in the Elkhart County city. In a notice to the state, the recreational vehicle manufacturer says more than 330 employees will be affected by the move. The facilities include Plant 41, located at 2833 Sourwood Drive,...

