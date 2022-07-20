Keystone RV to close two Goshen facilities

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling off. Those signs include two planned plant closings. “Yeah, everything was going really well, and it seemed like, all the sudden, it just, we dropped in units, and, but it was still enough to keep us, keep us going and everything,” Keystone RV Company Plant 41 worker Robert Davis told 16 News Now. “But then, just all the sudden, it came to a halt.”

GOSHEN, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO