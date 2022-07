SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two Amsterdam men are in custody, one on bail and one without, each facing drugs and weapons charges in Saratoga Springs. At approximately 03:45am on Saturday, members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious males in a parking lot on Caroline Street.

