Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Recall Making Next to Nothing for Season 1 of ‘Laguna Beach’

It’s been almost 20 years since Laguna Beach premiered on MTV. The scripted reality TV series changed the television landscape in many ways. It also launched the careers of several stars. Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti were two of those stars. Now, the former flames are co-hosting a podcast , and nothing is off limits. In the first episode, Cavallari and Colletti discussed their season 1 paychecks.

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti revealed how much MTV paid them for season 1 of ‘Laguna Beach’

When Laguna Beach premiered in 2004, Kristin Cavallari finished her junior year of high school while her boyfriend, Stephen Colletti, was heading off to college. The duo’s romance was a major plot point, and the two, along with Lauren Conrad, were considered the show’s main stars. That doesn’t mean they were making a lot of money, though.

On their podcast, Back to the Beach, Cavallari and Colletti recalled getting paid next to nothing for the show's first season. Cavallari said she believed they made about $2,500 each for season one. Colletti said he thought the payment was even lower. He recalled MTV paying them just $2,000 for the 10-episode first season. Colletti revealed that he and Conrad went back in and renegotiated for season 2.

Kristin Cavallari signed on to win, not for a paycheck

Cavallari insists she would have agreed to appear regardless of the pay. In the episode, the Uncommon James owner said that she wasn’t looking for a paycheck at the time. She was looking to beat out her classmates for a part because she was hypercompetitive.

Cavallari said she would have done the show for free during her high school years. Cavallari remained on the show for two seasons. Season 1 heavily focused on Cavallari and Colletti’s romance and Conrad’s feelings about it.

Are Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti back together?

Cavallari and Colletti’s decision to do a rewatch podcast together has ignited rumors that a romance could be on the horizon. Cavallari insists that is not the case, though she admits having Colletti back in her life has been great. Speaking to Page Six , the small business owner said there is nothing romantic going on, but a friendship has certainly blossomed.

Cavallari and Colletti reconnected after Cavallari’s divorce from Jay Cutler. Cavallari and Cutler parted ways in 2020 . The pair married in 2013. Since her divorce, Cavallari has been rumored to have dated a comedian, Jeff Dye. Media publications also linked her to country music star, Chase Rice. Colletti was last publicly linked to Chelsea Kane. The couple broke up in 2013 after two years together. Since then, he’s kept his romantic life relatively private.

