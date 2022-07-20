ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania man charged with DUI after rolling stolen vehicle

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago
28-year-old Gregory Scott Robertson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle, refusing a breath or blood sample… Read More

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania man is in custody after police say he stole a vehicle and rolled it several times on Plank Road near Fredericksburg.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Fredericksburg Police reported a carjacking at a Wawa near Plank Road just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

While Spotsylvania deputies were on their way to the scene of the carjacking, the local 911 call center received a report of a crash on the 6000 block of Plank Road. Deputies got to the scene of the crash and saw that a vehicle that matched the description of the one reported stolen had flipped several times.

28-year-old Gregory Scott Robertson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle, refusing a breath or blood sample and driving with a revoked license. Robertson is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

