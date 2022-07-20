ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

First human West Nile virus case of 2022 confirmed in Montgomery County

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Department of State Health Services...

www.mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

Man in his 70s is first West Nile death in 2022 for Montgomery County

Montgomery County reported its first West Nile death of the year on Thursday. The individual was a man in his 70s whose positive case was confirmed on July 20. Original Article: https://www.khou.com/video/news/local/man-in-his-70s-is-first-west-nile-death-in-2022-for-montgomery-county/285-6573d882-fa2b-4257-aa98-d0e5699a5551.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 7/22/22

IN SHELTER – A370672. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 07/22/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-7-22-22/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County notebook: July 26 agenda preview

At a July 26 commissioners court meeting, commissioners are set to discuss a drafted county budget prior to the budget workshops in August. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners will gather for a scheduled regular meeting of the commissioners court on July 26. At the court’s last meeting July…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

The Woodlands student organizes walk to support Uvalde families

College Park High School student Jacob Snider on Saturday morning organized a Walk for Uvalde at College Park High School in south Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/woodlands/news/article/The-Woodlands-student-organizes-walk-to-support-17324512.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Deputies Recognized by MADD for DWI Enforcement

The Montgomery County Sheriff is proud to have been recognized by MADD Texas (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) during the July 2022 “Take the Wheel” banquet. It is through the continued hard work of our deputies who diligently and passion…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-deputies-recognized-by-madd-for-dwi-enforcement/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Learn about July’s featured neighborhood in The Woodlands: Legends Trace, 77386

Legends Trace is located off Birnham Woods Drive near the Grand Parkway. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Legends Trace is located in Spring in Montgomery County east of I-45 and north of the Grand Parkway. The neighborhood includes several ponds, parks, a splash pad and playgrounds. The neighborhood has access to downtown freeways and The Woodlands, and it is zoned to Conroe ISD. It is close to the shopping village of Old Town Spring and several areas where commercial growth is occurring.
mocomotive.com

CCT 0724 Michael Potter

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Montgomery County is fortunate enough to have the ability to provide educational programs that can help you address some of the issues you are experiencing or at least provide topics that a vast majority of our community would like to learn more about. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Montgomery County and the Montgomery County Master Gardeners share a great facility that gives us the ability to host up to 60 participants and be able to view actual research and demonstrations in the two-acre Demonstration Gardens around our office. We have several classes coming up that…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Back To School Immunizations

Montgomery County Public Health Clinic is offering low-cost immunizations for eligible children. The Health Clinic is offering extended clinic hours – see details in picture. This is excellent! If anyone is new to town and looking for a sports physical, Express Family Clinic on Rayford is great. They also have an Express Family Clinic in Conroe. This is a family owned group of clinics and they provide remarkable service and are cost effective. They do not take insurance .
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

POLICE RAID HOME IN SPLENDORA AREA

Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of dist…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/police-raid-home-in-splendora-area/
SPLENDORA, TX
mocomotive.com

Murder Victim Identified and Suspect Charged

The victim in the Pinehurst shooting homicide on Friday, July 15, 2022 has been identified as 24 year old Mitchell Allen Weemes of Magnolia. The suspect has been identified as 22 year old Daniel David-Joseph Ryan III, and is currently in custody. Mr. Ryan has been charged with Murder, and a $150,000 bond has been set for the offense.
PINEHURST, TX
mocomotive.com

Victim identified in gas station shooting

A man shot and killed July 15 following an argument at a Montgomery County gas station has been identified as Mitchell Allen Weemes. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Victim-identified-in-gas-station-shooting-17323135.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Magnolia Suspect Identified in Shooting and Charged with Multiple Felonies

MANGOLIA, TX –The suspect involved with this incident has been identified as 23 year old Eric Zuniga Vega Jr. of Magnolia. Mr. Vega Jr. is currently in protective custody at the hospital, and is listed as stable. Mr. Vega Jr. is facing a charge of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant with a $150,000 bond, and a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon with a $6,000 bond assigned to that offense.
MAGNOLIA, TX
mocomotive.com

Adriatic Cafe brings Italian fare to Shenandoah

The approval of two variances by the city of Shenandoah will bring a new Italian restaurant to south Montgomery County. During a July 13 meeting, the council approved the variance requests from the owners of Adriatic Café to lower the city’s minimum lot frontage and vegetation requirements for the small lot at 17825 Interstate 45 South.
SHENANDOAH, TX
mocomotive.com

Small Business of the Month: The DRIPBaR Magnolia

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The DRIPBaR Magnolia, and Owner Amanda Hernandez.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

K9 ‘Boeya’ Retirement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Boeya” retired from service on July 12, 2022. He was born in May of 2013 in The Netherlands, and was hand selected at Vohne Liche Kennels by his handler Specialist David Everton in January of 2015. During his…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

McKenzie’s Barbeque & Burgers honored by Texas Restaurant Association

At the Texas Restaurant Association’s annual gathering in Dallas recently, McKenzie’s was named the 2022 Restaurateur of the Year for the Montgomery County Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/McKenzie-s-Barbeque-Burgers-honored-by-Texas-17320619.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

7.22.22 – Texas Ticket

7.22.22 – Texas Ticket Go Lake Conroe Montgomery County Texas Jul 21, 2022, 8:40 AM (1 day ago) to me THIS WEEK ON THE TEXAS TICKET show, Conroe Tx Aliyah Pequeno BOXING SUPER FLY! 3/0/0 Stays on top during last week’s FIGHT NIGHT Galveston Texas. She visits the Texas Ticket Show with manager JIMMY Rubio God’s Of Boxing Gym Magnolia Texas to tell us what’s on her mind! Meet Zak Galindo of Galindo’s, Corey Reaves of Reaves Realty Group, Golfers Against Cancer, Innovative Turf Design, AND so much more THIS WEEK ON THE TEXAS TICKET SHOW We are gonna ready up to ENJOY an AMAZING SHOW with Jeff Canada, Payton Howie and Brett Axelson support our neighbors and friends July 22nd and 23rd at the Breakwater Grille in Walden also the Golfers Against Cancer group here in Walden talking about Aug 1st and of COURSE please visit Mrs. Connie on Saturday, July 23rd at the Breakwater Grille from 5pm to 9pm. She’s one of those individuals that make the Walden community phenomenal. Please join us and support the silent auction with her family and loved ones. We love you Ms. Connie Sturrock Whittenton Much love to the organizers working to help so many everyday, Hoffie Ferreira and Jodi Lynn Christie of Walden Lake View Dining and Venue.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

30 Bough Leaf Place

Bathroom(s): 5.0 Total Area: 3570 Sq. Ft. Beautifully remodeled home in the cul-de-sac in Cochran’s Crossing! Centrally located, walking distance to Powell Elementary and The Woodlands High School, and close to parks, shops, restaurants and hike/bike trails! Remodeled kitchen and added all new appliances, added HVAC Reme Halo UV filter, replaced water heaters in 2020, remodeled study, and so much more! Impressive foyer with sweeping staircase and marble floors; the study has plantation shutters, crown moulding and built-ins; formal dining with chair rail; island kitchen with glass front cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters opens to the breakfast room; formal living and den with fireplace too! Owner’s retreat and 2nd bedroom suite down; three bedrooms and game room up; three car detached garage; fenced yard features a pool and spa surrounded by lush landscaping and a dedicated full bath.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

