ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns anticipating eight-game suspension for Deshaun Watson?

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQsxa_0gmn0u0N00
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is likely to face a lengthy suspension. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Deshaun Watson saga is still crawling along, but updates on the Browns related to their embattled QB continue to be provided. Included among them is the expectation the team currently has for the length of Watson’s pending suspension.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that the Browns “privately are bracing for an eight-game suspension” being handed down to Watson. That would constitute the high end of the two- to eight-game range that Florio reported Tuesday was the most likely conclusion to the league’s disciplinary process. A ban of any length could, of course, be appealed, meaning that a decision being rendered by former judge Sue Robinson won’t bring immediate closure to the situation.

In the event Watson is sidelined for the first two months of the season, attention will naturally turn to Cleveland’s subsequent QB move(s). The Browns will target a backup to Jacoby Brissett as insurance in the short term, something made possible in no small part by the league-leading cap space they currently have, a figure that exceeds $48M. To that point, Florio notes “chatter about the possibility of the Browns adding Cam Newton.” The 33-year-old rejoined the Panthers last season, starting five winless games. Their addition of Mayfield will push him to find a new home, as he did in 2020.

Another stopgap option consistently floated around is Jimmy Garoppolo. It was reported last week that Cleveland making a significant push to trade for the 49ers signal-caller would be considered surprising. On the other hand, PFF’s Doug Kyed reports that the Browns “did their homework” on Garoppolo during the spring (Twitter link). They are the only team currently capable of absorbing the 30-year-old’s $24.2M salary in 2022, the final year of his contract, in full.

Nothing will be known with more certainty until Robinson’s decision is handed down and any resulting appeals process plays out. As a team aiming for a Super Bowl run and facing a conference full of talent-rich opponents, the Browns could ill-afford to stumble, or likely even tread water, in the early portion of the season. How they react to Watson’s discipline will therefore remain a hugely relevant storyline in the buildup to the campaign.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly plan to sign backup QB if Deshaun Watson gets lengthy suspension

As the news involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to develop around the allegations of sexual misconduct placed upon him, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is nearing her ruling on whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling should determine the length of time, if any, that Watson will be suspended from playing in the NFL. If it’s determined that Watson will be out for an extended period of time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com tells us that the Browns “will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots place longtime starting center David Andrews, four others on PUP list

The Patriots placed a long list of players on the physically unable to perform list Thursday. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England placed center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Jabrill Peppers and running back James White on the PUP list. The players are able to return to practice at any time, but they’ll be watching from the sideline until they’re officially activated.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Pro Football Rumors

Packers LB Quay Walker to start immediately?

The Packers double-dipped not only on the defensive side of the ball in the first round of the 2022 draft, but on the program from which they selected both Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker. Each of the Georgia products figure to play significant roles on the team’s defense for years to come, but the latter could see a significant role right away during his rookie season.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Mayfield, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Browns Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback

What started as a rumor followed by a workout just 24 hours ago has manifested into a reality - and not one that Cleveland Browns fans are overly thrilled about. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen. The move comes just hours after Rosen worked out for the Browns. He clearly made the right impression.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Cam Newton
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson’s deal is much better than Kyler Murray’s

Eventually, we’ll get the full and complete details of the contract given by the Cardinals on Thursday to quarterback Kyler Murray. Even without the full breakdown, enough has emerged to say this, without equivocation or hesitation. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson got a much better deal than Murray. Via Albert...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

(Opinion)The Deshaun Watson drama continues

Photo of football on fieldPhoto by David Adamson (Unsplash) In recent news, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talks, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspension is now expected to be between two and eight games.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#49ers#American Football#Pro Football Talk
NBC Sports

Cowboys insider thinks Elliott's time in Dallas is done after 2022

Madden ratings aren't all that significant, but they do at least give a general idea of a given NFL player's notoriety. Based off that, Ezekiel Elliott earning the game's 10th-highest mark among running backs would suggest that he's still a talented and relevant star. That, apparently, is not the feeling...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

What David Bell’s Injury Means To The Browns’ WR Group

David Bell is a rookie the Cleveland Browns have high hopes for. He was a third-round pick in April’s NFL draft out of Purdue University, and the Browns’ coaching staff seems to think highly of the young wide receiver. Wide receiver is a position that is somewhat of...
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy