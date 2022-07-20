Browns anticipating eight-game suspension for Deshaun Watson?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is likely to face a lengthy suspension. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Deshaun Watson saga is still crawling along, but updates on the Browns related to their embattled QB continue to be provided. Included among them is the expectation the team currently has for the length of Watson’s pending suspension.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that the Browns “privately are bracing for an eight-game suspension” being handed down to Watson. That would constitute the high end of the two- to eight-game range that Florio reported Tuesday was the most likely conclusion to the league’s disciplinary process. A ban of any length could, of course, be appealed, meaning that a decision being rendered by former judge Sue Robinson won’t bring immediate closure to the situation.

In the event Watson is sidelined for the first two months of the season, attention will naturally turn to Cleveland’s subsequent QB move(s). The Browns will target a backup to Jacoby Brissett as insurance in the short term, something made possible in no small part by the league-leading cap space they currently have, a figure that exceeds $48M. To that point, Florio notes “chatter about the possibility of the Browns adding Cam Newton.” The 33-year-old rejoined the Panthers last season, starting five winless games. Their addition of Mayfield will push him to find a new home, as he did in 2020.

Another stopgap option consistently floated around is Jimmy Garoppolo. It was reported last week that Cleveland making a significant push to trade for the 49ers signal-caller would be considered surprising. On the other hand, PFF’s Doug Kyed reports that the Browns “did their homework” on Garoppolo during the spring (Twitter link). They are the only team currently capable of absorbing the 30-year-old’s $24.2M salary in 2022, the final year of his contract, in full.

Nothing will be known with more certainty until Robinson’s decision is handed down and any resulting appeals process plays out. As a team aiming for a Super Bowl run and facing a conference full of talent-rich opponents, the Browns could ill-afford to stumble, or likely even tread water, in the early portion of the season. How they react to Watson’s discipline will therefore remain a hugely relevant storyline in the buildup to the campaign.