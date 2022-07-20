ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Victim in Boston kidnapping, rape case takes stand

By Sera Congi
WCVB
 3 days ago

www.wcvb.com

CBS Boston

Jurors in Boston rape, kidnapping trial visit Victor Pena's apartment

BOSTON -- The defense for Victor Pena has rested without calling a single witness. Pena is accused of kidnapping a woman after she left a Boston bar and holding her captive for three days in his Charlestown apartment. A bus took jurors to that apartment on Friday so they could tour the crime scene. Pena has been viewing the trial through a live stream. On Wednesday, the alleged victim took the stand. She recounted in graphic detail how she was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and held hostage.  Closing arguments are expected to take place Monday. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside of Macy’s

BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside a Macy’s Department store, according to Boston Police. Edison Arias, 29, of Dorchester was arrested and charged Friday afternoon with trafficking and distributing Class A drugs after police say security footage identified the suspect doing a drug transaction along with attempting to steal a $40 shirt from the department store.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Victor Peña trial: Victim tells jurors ‘he threatened to kill me’ in kidnapping, rape trial

The victim in the kidnapping and rape trial of Victor Peña took the stand Wednesday, telling the court Peña threatened her life, according to WCVB. Peña, 42, faces 10 rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he allegedly abducted a 23-year-old woman in Boston, held her in his apartment for three days and sexually abused her, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police launch new initiative to solve cold case rapes

BOSTON — Inside the Boston police crime lab, rape kits are routinely tested for DNA that may identify an attacker. But police are taking another look at 1,000 kits where no DNA was detected, using a $2.5 million federal grant to submit the kits to an outside lab for advanced DNA testing.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Suspect in deadly shooting of RPD officer pleads not guilty to all charges

​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​It was an emotional morning inside Rochester City Court Saturday as dozens of Rochester police officers showed their support for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. It also marked the first appearance in court of shooting suspect Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, Massachusetts. He has an...
ROCHESTER, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston-area man charged in fatal shooting of Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Boston-area man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a police officer in Rochester, New York, on Thursday, authorities said. Rochester Police Chief David Smith announced the arrest of Kelvin Vickers, in connection with the shooting death of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and the wounding of another officer and a 15-year-old girl, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.
ROCHESTER, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 89-year-old woman who struck Burlington officer with car won’t face charges

BURLINGTON, Mass. — An 89-year-old woman who struck a Burlington police officer with her car earlier this month will not face criminal charges, authorities announced Friday. The officer was working a a private construction detail in the area of 26 Beacon Street in Burlington on July 14 when the woman attempted to drive around him, but she instead hit him and kept going north toward Woburn, according to the Burlington Police Department.
BURLINGTON, MA
bpdnews.com

July 22, 2021: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List

If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
BOSTON, MA
WHEC TV-10

Accused cop killer has a long rap sheet that starts when he was 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Kelvin Vickers, the suspect charged with killing Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and wounding Officer Sino Seng is from Massachusetts. His last known address is in Brockton, a suburb 25 miles north of Boston and 400 miles from Rochester. Why would this man from out of state ambush...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

18-year-old from New Bedford arraigned on multiple charges involving shooting of Fall River woman

An 18-year-old from New Bedford is facing several charges concerning the shooting of a Fall River woman. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Detective Francisco Reis of the Major Crimes Division requested an arrest warrant for Iasia Reid in connection with a July 4th shooting incident. Reid turned himself into the Fall River Justice Center where he was arraigned on multiple firearms related offenses.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan

MATTAPAN, Mass. — The Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood, Thursday. Police responded to Orland Street, shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot. When they arrived on scene, police say they located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, according to Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA

