NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman on Wednesday evening for attacking customers at Publix in downtown Nashville with a cane. According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Samantha Ahnefeld was seen chasing people with a can in the Publix parking lot on Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in downtown on Wednesday. The woman even used the cane to smash vehicles parked outside the grocery store.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO