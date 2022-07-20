Duke basketball: Will Cameron Boozer even play college ball?

On3 ranks Duke basketball recruiting target Cameron Boozer as the No. 3 overall prep prospect — regardless of class.

Consider that the 6-foot-9, 215-pound five-star power forward just turned 15 years old and is a rising sophomore. Boozer sits No. 1 on the 2025 ESPN 25.

With so much hype surrounding his game, he will surely enjoy countless options when choosing a landing spot after high school. And with the G League and Overtime Elite professional paths gaining momentum in the eyes of top-notch recruits, one might wonder if he will ever suit up for a college squad.

That said, at Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., this week, Boozer suggested to On3 national recruiting insider Jamie Shaw that the pro route is not even under consideration:

"I'm all in on going to college right now. [The professional path] is not really in my thought process right now."

Will Cameron Boozer follow his Duke basketball bloodline?

Although the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Cameron Boozer contains zero predictions, chances are he keeps the Blue Devils in contention until his announcement date (perhaps several years away). After all, his father is 2001 Duke basketball national champ and two-time NBA All-Star power forward Carlos Boozer.

First-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have also entered the fray early for Cameron Boozer's twin brother, Cayden Boozer. He's a 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard who ranks No. 24 on the 2025 ESPN 25.

Of the two, Cameron Boozer's skillset resembles their father's the most. As he implied to Shaw, though, his repertoire is more versatile than the former three-year Blue Devil star:

"I don't think we have that similar of a game. He was more of a pick-and-pop to midrange, faceup kind of guy. I feel like I can do it all on the court."

Cameron Boozer, who attends Christopher Columbus High School in Miami and stars for Nightrydas Elite (Fla.) alongside Cayden Boozer on the Nike EYBL circuit, expounded on his self-assessment:

"I bring a lot of energy. I'll talk a lot, rebound, pass the ball, make plays for other players, and make everyone around me better. I try to take some from everyone. Like Paolo [Banchero], his jab step. A guy like Giannis [Antetokounmpo], how he pushes in transition. I just try to watch the game and add things to my game."

However, in terms of listening to his dad for insight on his alma mater, Cameron Boozer told Shaw that he's all ears:

"It's like a family at Duke, you know, 'The Brotherhood.' From what I hear from my mom and dad, it's really a real thing. Everything at Duke is just Duke culture."

Florida State, Miami, and Michigan are Cameron Boozer's other early high-major suitors.

Meanwhile, Duke's 2025 offer sheet consists of the Boozer twins and another premier talent vying for the No. 1 spot in the class rankings: Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star small forward Cooper Flagg.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.