Middle East

Hundreds of women in Iran are defying authorities by publicly removing their hijab

By Peter Kenyon
NPR
 3 days ago

If it's summer in Iran, that means women are under more scrutiny than usual as police seek to ensure that modest Islamic dress codes are being followed. But this summer has seen a backlash. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Summer in Iran often seems to be when women come under even...

www.npr.org

Related
NPR

Given all the threats to the U.S., how significant a threat is ISIS right now?

The U.S. military confirmed the death of an ISIS leader in Syria last week. A drone strike killed Maher al-Agal. U.S. Central Command called him one of the top five ISIS leaders worldwide. This mission was the third U.S. counterterrorism operation in Syria in about a month. So how significant a threat is ISIS right now? I asked Seth Jones. He's a senior vice president and director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. His team keeps a database of groups that pose active threats to the U.S. Right now, they've got white supremacists and anti-government militias at the top and groups like ISIS at the bottom.
MILITARY
NPR

Russia strikes Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after grain deals signed

Yesterday, international leaders were praising a deal that would ensure Ukrainian grain gets exported from the port of Odesa. Less than 20 hours after the deal was signed, though, Ukraine reported missile strikes on the harbor, already violating one of the central terms of the agreement. Russian officials have yet to say anything about the explosions, but there's now concern that this attack has damaged a crucial plan to alleviate a growing global food crisis. NPR's Joanna Kakissis has this report from Kyiv.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes the White House officials testifying about Trump in Jan. 6 hearings - "The Takeout"

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes Cassidy Hutchinson and other top Trump officials who have testified against former President Trump before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. "She's a lifelong Republican," Mulvaney said of Hutchinson on "The Takeout." "She worked for Ted Cruz....
POTUS
The Associated Press

Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his staff to compile details about interactions between China and the U.S. and others in the region. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles its efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region. The Biden administration considers China its “pacing threat” and America’s primary long-term security challenge.
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

The White House has a new public engagement advisor. Here's her plan

President Biden promised to bring normalcy back to the White House. That has been an uphill battle with COVID's persistence, historic inflation and a country that is still very much divided. Last month, Biden brought Keisha Lance Bottoms to the White House as the senior adviser for public engagement. She came to national prominence as the mayor of Atlanta, leading her city through the early months of COVID.
POTUS
NPR

Biden's COVID symptoms are improving after Paxlovid treatment

President Biden continues to isolate in the White House as doctors monitor his recovery from COVID-19. The president is the most prominent person to get swept up in the rising tide of people catching the virus. We're joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Franco, thanks so much for being with us.
POTUS
NPR

Steve Bannon is the first Trump associate to be convicted for Jan. 6 actions

A jury convicted Trump adviser Steve Bannon of criminal contempt of Congress for defying the Jan. 6 committee, but Bannon vows to appeal. A Washington, D.C., jury convicted Steve Bannon on criminal contempt charges yesterday. The House January 6th committee asked Bannon for documents and testimony last year. He refused. He is not the first prominent Trump associate to be charged and convicted of crimes. He is the first one to be convicted of charges related to January 6th. NPR national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson's been on the case and joins us. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

What could be next after the Jan. 6 hearings

It was yet another disturbing and illuminating week of hearings by the House committee investigating the attempted coup on January 6 as the committee detailed what former president did or, more accurately, did not do to stop the mob he had summoned to the U.S. Capitol. Here's vice chair Liz Cheney questioning former White House counsel Pat Cipollone about the president's response to the violence at the Capitol.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

