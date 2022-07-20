ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivana Trump's funeral held in New York, attended by family

 3 days ago

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in New York on Wednesday.

Ivana Trump, a businesswoman and television personality, died at age 73 in her New York City apartment on July 14 as a result of an accident after suffering blunt force trauma injuries to her torso, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A police spokesperson said that Ivana Trump had been found dead on the stairs inside her apartment and that foul play was not suspected. read more

Her funeral was attended by Donald Trump and his current wife Melania Trump. Ivana and Donald Trump's children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were also in attendance.

Ivana was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992. Their marriage was shaken by his high-profile affair with Marla Maples, which became tabloid fodder in the late 1980s.

Reporting by Christine Kiernan; Editing by Josie Kao and Lisa Shumaker

Chris Cannon
2d ago

Such a tragic loss. She was a true Icon and Legend. A real lady.. She made Donald Trump the success he is today. Behind every successful man is a Woman. She was his. Sending Condolences to her Precious children and Grandchildren.

Jason Ball
3d ago

God bless her soul and my her afterlife be blissful and full of joy and happiness!

